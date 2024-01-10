This Monday, Jan. 16, the United States commemorates the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although he never deviated from his philosophy of nonviolence as a passive tactic to achieve his goal of a color-blind society for his children, his views broadened as he continued to grow. He fearlessly stood on the frontlines for many years and knew his efforts would bring about significant changes for future generations, and disavowed those who stood idly by on the sidelines.

“We will reach the goal of freedom in Birmingham and all over the nation, because the goal of America is freedom,” he wrote in his famous April 16, 1963, “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” “Abused and scared though we may be, our destiny is tied up with the destiny of America. Before the pilgrims landed at Plymouth, we were here.”

He went on to question who gives the authority to govern another set of people primarily based on their ethnic background. Although knowing this, he still thought assimilating with his oppressors was what freedom meant.

Regardless, he advocated making progress with the hope that things would eventually get better. His consciousness expanded and he included elements from what the United States proposed itself to be.

“Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s penalties are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way,” King noted during his April 3, 1968, “I’ve been to the mountaintop” speech in Memphis, Tenn.

At this stage of his life, he was delving a bit deeper into the U.S. Constitution while seeking solutions to assimilate with the oppressors, although Americanized Africans were still considered as only 3/5ths of a human being on paper.

“Maybe I could understand the denial of certain basic First Amendment privileges, because they hadn’t committed themselves to that over there,” King acknowledged. “But somewhere I read about the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for a right.”

Surely people listened, because everywhere King appeared, riots erupted, places were fire-bombed, people were lynched by mobs or imprisoned. He helped put the spine in some people’s backs who had been instilled with fear since they were youths. Now they courageously stood and took command. By taking his courageous stand, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. showed the world who the real enemy is.

