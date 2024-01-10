Quotations of Martin Luther King, Jr. like his life have inspired millions around the world. The Nobel laureate was one of the most important leaders of the African American civil rights movement. The inspirational leader is considered a global human rights icon. Martin Luther King, Jr. was known for his words and the impact that these words created.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was born on 15 th of January, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. Montgomery Bus Boycott, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Civil rights movement were some of the major incidents Martin Luther King was associated with.

His quotations along with his speeches have managed to bring about a change in people and their attitude. Some of his famous quotations are mentioned below.

1) “Privileged classes do not give up their privileges voluntarily.” (1957)

This quotation appeared in the discussion, ‘ The Open Mind: The New Negro’ where he defined the new Negro as a person with a new sense of dignity and self-respect.

2) “A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth.” (1967)

This quotation concerns principles, values and morality.

3) “He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” (1958)

Martin Luther King was deeply influenced by people known for their principles and he tried to inculcate the same values in his followers. This particular quotation hints his views towards one’s duties.

4) “If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.” (1963)

This quotation is a part of his speech in Detroit where he emphasizes on his principles and ethics.

5) “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” (1963)

“There comes a time when men are no longer willing to be plunged into an abyss of injustice.” (1963)

These quotations ironically form a part of a letter sent from Birmingham city jail, which expresses his deep desire for truth and justice to prevail

6) “Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon. It is a sword that heals.” (1963)

Gandhi and his ways of non-violence, which were a huge success in the Indian struggle towards her independence, had inspired Martin Luther King. This quotation shows his faith in non-violent ways of struggle.

7) ” The time is always ripe to do right.”

There are very few people who are more eager to do their duties than take the credit. Martin Luther King was one such person who had reinstated the importance of one’s duties.

Amongst his numerous speeches for justice, ‘I have a dream’ is considered as one of the greatest speeches that have ever influenced humanity. These words have made him one of the greatest orators of his time and beyond.

