Ice T’s bodacious wife Coco gave her rapper/actor hubby an “icy” piece of her mind about spending their 23rd anniversary at the Hustler Club in midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. A source told Big Apple Buzz that Coco wanted to have an intimate dinner and a quiet night at home, and was shocked and upset to find out her husband had agreed to host a big bash at the gentleman’s club with his pal, movie producer Noel Ashman. As the clock started counting down, the couple was racing up the West Side Highway. Ice had to make an illegal U-turn on a one-way street and left his car practically on the sidewalk in front of the club on West 51st to make it to their table at literally 11:59.

At midnight, the couple shared a steamy kiss and a magnum of Aphrodite, the new bubbly rosé from Greece. Coco captioned an Instagram photo of the couple at the gentleman’s club, saying, “My rock, my diamond in the rough, love you beyond, happy anniversary, no words can describe.”

The couple told “Scarface” actors Steven Bauer and Angel Salazar that they had been stuck in traffic due to the new year’s festivities in Time Square. Coco posted on Instagram, “We almost missed the countdown because of NY’S freakin’ traffic.” During the bash, which was attended by 300 revelers, the DJ played Ice-T’s hit “Colors,” which he rapped along to, joined by Melle Mel to his hit “The Message,” and Treach to his song “Hip Hop Hooray.” Dressed in matching pink outfits, Coco and Ice-T exited the hot gentleman’s club hand in hand at 4 a.m. …

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League judge Mel B (Melanie Brown) did a Big Apple talk show run on January 8, where she hit up “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” as well as “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” The Spice Girl recently announced that she and Rory McPhee, who have been engaged since October 2022, are getting married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the same church where then-Prince Charles married Princess Diana in July 1981. According to People, Mel B told Hoda and Jenna that her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham designed her wedding dress, as well as her mother’s…

The Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, was jumping during the last week of 2023. Celebs on the island included “Sherri” Executive Producer Jawn Murray; Chef Melba Wilson; and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Porsha Williams and her husband Simon Guobadia, who were spotted playing blackjack with Akon. Also holding court at the casino was Cuba Gooding Jr., who chanted “Show Me the Money” from “Jerry McGuire” while he played a game called Casino War. The Oscar-winning actor asked a sister from Tennessee to teach him the game, then generously gave her $100 to play with…

On January 9, Urban One announced that Mary J. Blige, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songstress, Oscar-nominated actress, and Queen of Hip Hop Soul, will be recognized as the Entertainment Icon Honoree at “Urban One Honors: Best in Black” event, which premieres during Black History month on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, on TV One and simulcast on Cleo TV. Said Michelle L. Rice, president of TV One and Cleo TV, “Urban One is thrilled to honor the incomparable Mary J. Blige as our 2024 Entertainment Icon. She fully personifies the ‘Best in Black’ theme of this year’s Urban Honors.”

Blige joins previously announced award recipients Dionne Warwick, recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chloe, celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, honored as a Living Legend; and Donald Lawrence, acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact…

On January 7, the 81st Golden Globe Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Although “The Color Purple” was shut out, the popular Hulu series “The Bear” took home multiple awards, including one for Ayo Edebiri. The lovely actress won the Golden Globe for Best Television Female Actor.

Another big winner was Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for her role as grieving mother and cook Mary in “The Holdovers.” Said Randolph, who also won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, “Mary has changed my life—you have made me feel seen in so many ways that I’ve never imagined, and I hope I’ve helped you all find your inner Mary, because there’s a little bit of her in all of us.”…

Like this: Like Loading...