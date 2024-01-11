Rebirth of A New Nation: The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 at 20 degrees at 6:57 a.m., ignites a spark, flame, passion, and emotions to pursue your happiness. That happiness is within, not outside. What you see when you step outside of your home is everyone else’s happiness from within, be it a brick-and-mortar store, the music you listen to, or the things you buy. It’s a time to get into alignment by adjusting the areas that need attention in your life to move forward. What is your belief as your faith feeds off it to create your reality? Once you believe, the signs, messages, people, and places you drive by daily yet never paid attention to will start to show up. Once the eyes and body have experienced something, you become more aware and are shown more. “Be brave to stand for what you believe in, even if you stand alone.” –Roy T. Bennett

Capricorn: Pluto in Capricorn is transiting into Aquarius on January 20, which is the second dip into Aquarius to put you on notice of what’s ahead before entering Aquarius on November 19. What have you gained, learned, experienced, developed or discovered since Pluto’s preview in Capricorn in 2008? Review what occurred in your lifetime during those dates mentioned as a guide to move forward with any plans, projects, or agenda. Allow the new moon on January 11 at 6:57 a. m. to be a start of a new beginning for the next six months. In the days leading up to January 18, “energy flows where attention goes” (Tony Robbins).

Aquarius: Major changes are brewing up within your life and some changes will require you to operate differently, using a different approach or method to build on a higher plateau from where you are now. Focus on the vision of what you need to know and you will hear it from the grapevine like birds chirping in the dawn. Apply pen to paper and utilize your words to speak it into existence. From January 11 around 10:01 p.m. until January 13 around 9:50 p.m., things are playing out in slow motion only for a moment, before picking up again.

Pisces: Emotions can move you into places you have never experienced and at the same time emotions can drive you to your greatest happiness or fear. Where are your emotions and thoughts pulling you emotionally and mentally? What’s on your mind? There are resources, opportunities, and decisions that need to be made. From January 13 around 10:29 p.m. until January 15 around 11 p.m., the power struggle is within and the help you need is available—just ask.

Aries: Mentally, emotionally, physically, what are you guided to do in your heart and mind? Cancel, divorce, and separate yourself from what doesn’t serve a purpose in your life. Action is required this week—ask for what you need. With the right amount of pressure, effort, sweat, and due diligence you will succeed. To grow, you must go through something and let go. From January 15 around 11:49 p.m. until January 18 around 2:30 a.m., allow up-in-the-air things to pass through, as a message or sign will show up when you least expect it.

Taurus: Expansion is at its finest with Jupiter on your side, making its final transit forward into the next sign. Reflect on when Jupiter entered the sign Taurus and what you were doing then, the things you were into, and review the retrograde period. That information will assist in what’s in store for you and what gift Jupiter will enhance when it leaves your sign. Within the next three months, keep digging into the depths of your plan and projects to achieve, as the more you discover, the wiser you are. In the days leading up to January 18, take heed of resources, your finances, and relationships, as a message is there for you to see, hear and feel.

Gemini: The things we do and say, how much of it do you apply to yourself? Be they something new or old, ideas you may have written down in the past, to use for another plan, project, or program, are now ready for use. What thoughts, ideas, visions, or plans are coming to your mind? Or is there something you’re passionate about that you haven’t yet acted on? From January 11 around 10:01 p.m. until January 13 around 9:50 p.m., give it a tryout like you would for any reputable company you know or buy from. They all have gone out on a limb to see what type of response will be received. Whatever it is, go for it.

Cancer: Life feels like it is swirling around; you are playing out old scenes and parts of yourself that already happened to remind you of something. A reminder is needed to innerstand how things begin and end as indicators to move forward in life. Listen, look around you, be aware of your surroundings to gasp the details right in front of you. From January 13 around 10:29 p.m. until January 15 around 11 p.m., just as you go into a relationship blindly without knowing the outcome, it is the same when you change your comfort zone into an uncomfortable status to transform you.

Leo: Selfishness gets you nowhere, and while you may know what the outcome is, it isn’t always what it seems or is hyped up to be. This week be still and tread lightly, as what you need will come to you. Learn from past experiences and when they show up again let them pass you by, no need to engage. Think of it as a test. Your spirit will guide you, and your body will send a feeling or inkling of what it felt life before as a warning to remove yourself from the situation. From January 15 around 11:49 p.m. until January 18 around 2:30 a.m., when there is no light at the end of the tunnel, remember that you are the light.

Virgo: It happens again, and it will keep showing up due to you doing the work. When you are not doing the work, the results speak for themselves. This time, put a new feel to the story that ignites the passion from within to what connects the heart. Life can be simple when you allow yourself to relax and go within to search for answers. For any kind of legal affairs, handle it, be it signing a new lease, a civil matter, or contract. A new moon on January 11 at 6:57 a.m. is favorable to earth signs to continue to build on the foundation of what’s already in place. In the days leading up to January 18, follow suit on your passion and purpose.

Libra: Newsflashes spread more quickly than hot water hitting the floor. Here’s the thing with all intel given: it can be a resource, an insight into something forthcoming, or totally misinformed data. A direct source is better than hearing it from someone else. Use logic with facts and figures and then you will have a better chance that the information is true. Old and new businesses are also ending, and partnerships are key for elevation. Prior investments made are ready to pay off, or some form of inheritance. From January 11 around 10:01 p.m. until January 13 around 9:50 p.m., as we grow, the folks around us mature like Uranus and Saturn energy that reaches its Pluto transformation, which leaves the next generation to carry out its mission.

Scorpio: What’s your delivery method to gain the crowd, the sponsor, or help you need? This cycle week, seek, find, speak, and apply action with a solid plan to sell your product or service. With phrases like “the game doesn’t change just the players,” and “The streets don’t change but the names,” well that old saying is true depending on which game of life you play your cards in to work in your favor. From January 13 around 10:29 p.m. until January 15 around 11 p.m., information is a resource. The more you know, the more equipped you are for life advancement and triumph.

Sagittarius: Opportunities come in abundance when you invest sweat, skin, time and effort in the game. Everything we do is energy and energy can shapeshift itself into something or someone for a moment in time to give or receive. It’s a financial week that includes your elders, land, real estate, agriculture, and the social aspects of our daily lives. From January 15 around 11:49 p.m. until January 18 around 2:30 a.m., when you have a dream, work towards it and your gifts will make room for you to inspire you to express yourself more.

Like this: Like Loading...