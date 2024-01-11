So far, it’s been a good season for Assumption University women’s basketball. The Division II program started the year nationally ranked, which is motivating for the team’s players, including forward Kaijhe Hall, a 6-foot junior from Maplewood, New Jersey. She said the team put past disappointments behind them and is focusing on preparation game by game.



“We had a really good preseason. We had some good non-conference games. Really excited to come into conference play. We’re just going game by game and competing every day in practice to get better,” said Hall.



While a national ranking is certainly satisfying, Hall said coach Kerry Phayre reminds them not to let the outside noise factor into how they play. Northeast-10 conference play began in mid-November while non-conference action was still ongoing. That allowed the team to ease into the conference mindset. “We wanted to start off by getting a feel for [conference action] because we know every team is going to give their best game to us,” said Hall. “It was a little taste of both.”



Hall played AAU basketball with the New Jersey Panthers, but due to COVID-19 protocols, college scouts were not able to attend games in person. Assumption coaches saw her during a live-streamed game and recruited her. Going through the recruiting process during the pandemic heightened tension.



“I just knew every game had to be my best one,” said Hall, who didn’t decide to play college basketball until her junior year of high school. “I felt I had to put my name out there and everything I did had to be the best in order to get recognized. In high school, I had to be the standout player. I took that role personally.”



She chose Assumption in Worcester, Mass., for its atmosphere and academics. She called the team welcoming and said the coaches are “the best.” After an AAU coach told her to be a ferocious rebounder, Hall said rebounding became the top of her game.



The Greyhounds will be in New York next week when they take on conference rival Adelphi. Her family will be in attendance and her mother will bring pom poms. For that and the remainder of the season, Hall said she will come into every game prepared.



“Obviously, not coming ready is the biggest downfall,” she said. “Competing every day in practice, getting better as a team and as individuals.”

Like this: Like Loading...