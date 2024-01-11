Dr. Christina Greer

I have written quite a bit in this column about my latent anxiety about the pending 2024 election and all that this year can possibly bring. I must admit that I am worried about the future of this country, democracy writ large, and what the political fallout could look like for millions of Americans if we do not pay attention to the dangers of the Republican party and their policy platforms.



I also know that I cannot become consumed with reading the news and worrying about politics every moment of the day. I can only control what I can control. Keeping that in mind, there are ways I can organize myself and my life to ensure a somewhat less stressful 2024.



First, on a political front, I am going to make sure I educate my friends and family about the importance of registering to vote. I want to make sure they have the appropriate information so they can be prepared for primaries occurring in their respective states, as well as the November election. I know it might seem far off, but we know time truly flies by and we do not want to be caught unprepared and unable to participate.



Second, I am completing “minor” tasks in my own life to release clutter in the mind, spirit, and physical environment so I can have energy and clarity for the months ahead. I have already begun to purge: clothes, old electronics, magazines, and overall clutter. I have found that removing unwanted items from my home allows me to see what I already have, give to others who may be in need, and allow new blessings to come into my life.



I recently discovered a note that encouraged the reader to do the following to start the year off correctly, such as getting rid of old shoes, dead plants, burnt-out candles (I have lots of those), expired medications, toys your children have outgrown, and books you don’t enjoy or will never read. I also cleared out my refrigerator and cupboards, threw out old electronics and miscellaneous cords, discarded old makeup, and got rid of old magazines that I had never read.



These may seem like minor things to do, but you will be amazed at how much lighter you and your home will feel.



It is my sincere hope that 2024 will be a year where we see all of the seeds we’ve planted come to fruition. I tend not to make resolutions, but I do like to set intentions. However you decide to organize your new year, I hope it will include selfcare, a focus on the future, and building connections with friends new and old. Here’s to 2024!



Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023-24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

