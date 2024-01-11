“The Gardens of Anuncia” is a stunningly beautiful musical that recently finished a run at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre. It was such a pleasure to behold because it was based on the life of award-winning choreographer Graciela Daniele’s childhood growing up in Argentina under the dictatorship of Juan Peron.

The musical, by Michael John LaChiusa, tenderly, lovingly, and respectfully shares a story of Anuncia, a grown woman, who takes the audience on the journey of her humble beginnings as she prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award. You learn that she was raised in Argentina by her mother, aunt, and grandmother. Her father was not in the picture, but you also hear the backstory of what happened between her parents.

Older Anuncia, as adult and narrator, was magnificently portrayed by Priscilla Lopez. She played this character with delicacy, tenderness, and marvelous energy. Younger Anuncia was fabulously portrayed by Kalyn West, who gave the character an innocence, a curiosity, but also a creativity and a passion for dance that was supported by the character of Tia, her aunt, poignantly played by Andrea Burns. Granmama was given a lot of sass, fun, and fire by Mary Testa. Mami, Anuncia’s mother, was touchingly delivered by Eden Espinosa.

It was breathtaking to watch these strong actresses take the stage and deliver performances that had the audience clapping, cheering, and shouting with approval. Enrique Acevedo and Tally Sessions portrayed multiple roles and brought humor, fun, and unforgettable charm to their characters. Acevedo portrayed Granpapa among his characters, and the passion and disdain he and Granmama shared was hilarious and captivating to watch. One of Sessions’s characters was a deer that Anuncia spoke to in her garden and flirted with. That character was very amusing to behold for so many reasons.

A beautiful, gripping aspect of this musical was the love Anuncia had for her garden—gardening was something she learned from her grandmother, aunt, and mother. Her family had shared many important life lessons with her in the garden.

This musical also looked at the pain of losing the last of your family members who raised you and what that makes you think about. In a loving way, the production let the audience know it is fine to keep all those memories and life lessons, and it is also okay to say goodbye to that person as long as you keep them in your heart.

With Daniele’s story, direction, and co-choreography, along with that of Alex Sanchez, the audience could not help but be engaged, entertained, and charmed.

“The Gardens of Anuncia” had wonderful sets by Mark Wendland, delightful costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lovely lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sterling sound by Drew Levy, unforgettable orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and enchanting musical direction by Deborah Abramson.

It was so interesting to see a slice of Daniele’s childhood and to have it shared in such a creative, loving way.

