Apollo Theater Hosts Martin Luther King Day Celebration

The Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street, Harlem) is hosting its annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Sunday, Jan. 14 with The Apollo and WNYC’s Uptown Hall: The Inconvenient King. Tune in and watch the Apollo Uptown Hall live on the Apollo Digital Stage, Facebook or YouTube on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2pm ET. On Monday, Jan. 15th enjoy our youth-driven program with the MLK Young Changemakers: The Beloved Community, led by The Apollo Apprentices. Go to apollotheater.org for more information

Brooklyn Academy of Music Hosts 38th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Monday, Jan., 15, the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) will host its 38th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A community event, BAM’s Tribute is FREE and open to the public, however, tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8am on Jan. 15 in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House (30 Lafayette Avenue) lobby. Click here for more information.

Baptist Ministers Conference of Greater NY and Vicinity Hosting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The Baptist Ministers Conference of Greater NY and Vicinity are hosting their “Let Freedom Ring MLK” celebration at the Convent Ave Baptist Church (420 West 145th Street, Harlem) on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. The event is being hosted by pastor, Dr. Jessie T. Williams and Conference President, Dr. James A. Kilgore. New York Mayor Eric Adams will be the keynote speaker. Special honorees include restaurateur, Melba Wilson, fashion icon, Dapper Dan and domestic violence advocate, Stephanie McGraw. Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/2008406552760443/ for more information.

P.O.P Hosts Martin Luther King Day March in Newark

On Monday, Jan. 15, the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P.) will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally for Black Liberation. The march will take place at 2pm. Participants will assemble at the new Martin Luther King Memorial Statue located at 495 Martin Luther King Blvd., Newark.

500 Men Making a Difference and Phi Beta Sigma collaborate for MLK Service Project

500 Men Making a Difference and the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma are coming together for the 14th Annual MLK Service Project from Jan. 12 through 15 at the National Action Network Headquarters (106 West. 145th Street, Harlem). Go to 500menmakingadifference.org for more information.

Bronx YEP Hosting Martin Luther King, Jr. Giveaway Day Luncheon

Bronx YEP is hosting Martin Luther King, Jr. Giveaway Day Luncheon on Jan.15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at North Bronx Seventh Day Adventist Church (3743 Bronxwood Avenue). BYEP will be giving a presentation on how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr quotes and speeches. There will also be clothing, food, coats, and toy giveaways.

Queens College Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Queens College will present its annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the LeFrak Concert Hall, Music Building (65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing). The event will feature with guest speakers, musical performances, and the premiere of the latest episode in the college’s docuseries on Dr. King’s connection to the college. Jennifer Jones Austin, Esq. will be recognized with the 2024 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award and deliver the keynote address. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Bronx Borough President Hosts Martin Luther King Day Community Interfaith Service

On Monday, Jan. 15, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will host a service honoring the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in partnership with News 12 The Bronx, and Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church located (1488 Reverend Dr. Fletcher C. Crawford Way, Bronx).

National Jazz Museum Presents Martin Luther King Jazz Celebration

On Sat. Jan 13, The New York Jazz Society presents The 6th Annual Harlem Martin Luther King Day Jazz Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the National Jazz Museum (58 West 129th Street, Harlem). The free program will include a special jazz musical presentation by Jazz vocalists John Satchmo Mannan, Nikita White and Terri Davis, Musicians Denton Darien Dishan Harper, Tony Mapp and Bertha Hope will support the presentation. Click here for the livestream.

