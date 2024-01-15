Three local high school students from New York and New Jersey are headed to Disney World in Florida in March after being selected to participate in the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy.

The teens, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort, where they will take part in a once-in-a-lifetime educational and mentoring program designed to inspire them to dream big, discover a world of possibilities and prepare for their future.

Students selected from the New York-metro area include Rabiat Akinyele-Yusifu from the Bronx, Kyla Marie Griffith from Queens and Sophia Halm from South Orange, NJ.

The students were featured during a live TV segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday. Halm was highlighted in the segment for her involvement with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and the math team, and aspires to become an aerospace engineer.

The three are part of a group of 100 students from across the nation attending the four-day event where they’ll learn important skills such as communication techniques and networking strategies, and build confidence.

Nearly a thousand applicants answered a series of essay questions about their personal stories, the people who are most influential in their lives and their dreams for the future. The program has mentored over 1,600 students since its inception in 2008.

During Disney Dreamers Academy, the Walt Disney World theme parks become “classrooms,” where Dreamers participate in hands-on, full-immersion workshops led by industry experts covering a bevy of career paths, ranging from animation to zoology.

Students celebrate the culmination of the four-day Disney Dreamers Academy with a moving commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on March 26, 2023. The Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of 100 Black students and teens from underrepresented communities around the country. (Charlene Morrison, photographer)

Each year, motivational speakers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, executives and Disney cast members gather at the event to share their stories and provide insight on charting a positive course and achievement.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year,” said Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. “These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams.”

Disclosure: The Walt Disney Company paid for the travel and accommodations for several media outlets, including the AmNews, to cover the Disney Dreamers Academy. Disney did not review or approve any of our coverage.

