The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles hosted an evening of prestige and admiration as the 14th Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, unfolded last night. The event drew luminaries from the cinematic world to honor outstanding achievements and pay homage to remarkable talents.

The event was a star-studded affair, graced by Hollywood’s finest. The evening’s highlight was the presentation of Honorary Awards, the cherished Oscar® statuettes. Angela Bassett received her award from Regina King, while Mel Brooks was honored by Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane. Carol Littleton’s accolade was presented by Glenn Close.

Amidst the glitz, the gala acknowledged extraordinary humanitarian efforts with the esteemed Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, presented to Michelle Satter. Ryan Coogler and Chloé Zhao commended Satter’s remarkable contributions to humanitarian causes.

Bassett is known for her exceptional talent and powerful on-screen presence. She’s celebrated for her versatility and ability to embody a wide range of roles across film, television, and stage.

Bassett’s career breakthrough came in the early 1990s when she portrayed Tina Turner in the biographical film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Her stellar performance earned widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy.

Throughout her career, Bassett has taken on diverse and impressive roles in both dramatic and action films, including “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “The Rosa Parks Story,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Black Panther,” where she portrayed Queen Ramonda.

Beyond film, Bassett has made significant contributions to television, earning multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for her performances in projects like “The Rosa Parks Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “911.” Her commanding presence and dedication to her craft have solidified her reputation as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry. Off-screen, Bassett is also known for her advocacy work and her commitment to various charitable causes.

Bassett has received numerous award nominations and has won several accolades throughout her illustrious career. Some of her notable wins include Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and NAACP Image Awards in various categories, including Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Produced by Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox, the event was meticulously executed, blending sophistication with deep respect. John Mulaney, the evening’s affable host, steered the proceedings with his signature charm and wit, infusing humor and warmth into the celebration.

The 14th Governors Awards was a testament to exceptional talent and remarkable contributions in the film industry, recognizing both artistic brilliance and humanitarian endeavors. It was an evening that will endure in Hollywood history, honoring those who have made an indelible impact on cinema and the world beyond.

The 96th Academy Awards will be televised live on March 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. EDT and hosted by Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel, marking the late-night star’s fourth time fronting the show.

Additional information about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Foundation may be found at http://www.oscars.org.

