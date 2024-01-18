We celebrate our heroes for the sacrifices they have made, but few receive the heights and acclaim as the late Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. People quote him often on social media and during various news programs, specifically on judging people by the content of their character. This is perhaps his most quoted remark from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered 60 years ago on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

However, as we reflect on King, his legacy, and the sacrifices he made, I often wonder if we’ve truly lived up to his dream. I think it’s fair to say we have made leaps and bounds toward it, but is it actualized, or can it ever be? Human beings are instinctively tribal, place themselves in categories, and surround themselves with people of similar beliefs and similar outward appearances. Obviously, I’m talking about race, so it makes you wonder if we can ever truly become a harmonious society.

I think there are limitations, and I believe acknowledging and being aware of our biases is a more realistic goal than achieving a perfect society devoid of human bias and prejudice. This is not to diminish the strides we’ve made since King’s era, because there have, indeed, been significant improvements in civil rights, societal awareness, and legal structures aimed at fostering equality. However, human beings will always have trouble judging a person only by the content of their character.

This generation is vastly different from my own, and certainly from that of my parents, where segregation in the South was the norm. Yet, there is a moment of realism where you recognize how close to King’s dream any society can ever truly get. Even in homogeneous societies, there are issues, albeit those are often centered around religious differences, class, or even gender. Human beings have a seemingly incessant need to classify and group things, including ourselves, which seems to me to be innate. Perhaps understanding that and figuring out how to deal with it in the most extreme instances is a better course of action than trying to eradicate that which can’t ever be dissolved. This should get us closer to King’s dream, which encompasses much more than just his famous quote. The thing that separates us from segregation is a shift in our beliefs about how we treat others who are different from us. Yes, there is still racism and prejudice in the United States. Yes, there are still people who harbor and act upon these despicable ideals. However, a wide majority of us do not. The wide majority of us believe that, while we may look at others differently, we must treat them decently. Perhaps eventually, that which is different will begin to fade.



King’s dream was not just about ending segregation or overcoming racial prejudices; it was about creating a society where every individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential. This includes addressing economic disparities, ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, and fostering a political environment where every voice is heard and valued. Progress in these areas requires not only policy changes but also a shift in societal attitudes. It involves recognizing the dignity and worth of every person, and actively working to dismantle the systems that hinder equal opportunities.



There are still many facets of society where equal opportunity does not exist—not as overt as the old days, but instead, manifested through the structures that have persisted since then. These are the barriers that we need to break down to truly see a society that fulfills the dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

