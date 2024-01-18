Now that the clamor around Dr. Claudine Gay has somewhat subsided, it all brought to mind the extraordinary scholar Sylvia Ardyn Boone, the first Black woman given tenure at Yale University. In a similar way that Gay was a trailblazer at Harvard as the first African American president of the institution, Boone was an equal pioneer in the Ivy League, establishing the role of Black women in African art and women’s studies.

Born on September 30, 1940, Boone was a native of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., and attended Brooklyn College and Columbia University, where she earned her master’s degree in social sciences. After studying in Ghana, where she often conferred with several distinguished African Americans, including Maya Angelou, Shirley Graham Du Bois, and Julian Mayfield, Boone returned stateside and earned degrees in art history from Yale University.

According to a wide-ranging tribute to her at Yale in 2001, Boone first came to Yale in 1970 as a visiting lecturer in the Afro American Studies Program before resuming her studies there, studying mainly with Robert Farris Thompson. Her Ph.D. dissertation, in 1979, “Sowo Art in Sierra Leone: The Mind and Power of Women on the Plane of the Aesthetic Disciplines,” won the Blanshard Prize. That same year, she joined the faculty as an assistant professor of the history of art. By 1985, she was a professor and became the first Black woman tenured at the university three years later.

Along with her teaching assignments, Boone was active in the struggle for women’s studies and later established the annual Black Film Festival at Yale. Her first book was “West African Travels: A Guide to Peoples and Places” (Random House, 1974). In her second book, “Radiance from the Waters: Ideals of Feminine Beauty in Mende Art” (Yale Press, 1986), she delved deeply into a form of African art and philosophy that had not been widely discussed. “Mende has written almost nothing about their life experiences or about their concepts and ideas,” Boone noted. “They have the distinction of being one of the West African groups that invented its own ideographic and syllabic writing system. Despite this noteworthy development, little of what has been recorded in Mende script has ever become known to scholars.”

When she wasn’t amid a deep dive into African art, Boone was known as a popular teacher whose courses in African art, esthetics of female imagery in African Art, masquerading and masks, and women’s art always drew a crowd of students.

In 1989, she was a key member of the nationwide commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Amistad Affair, a milestone in the fight to end slavery and an event that now has an annual celebration.

Boone was the recipient of numerous grants and awards, and, at one time, served as a consultant to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art and on the U.N. UNICEF committee that selected the organization’s annual greeting cards. She was also vice president and scholarship chair of the Roothbert Fund of New York City. She died on April 27, 1993, of heart failure. She was 53 or 54 and is buried in Grove Street Cemetery.

Each year, a Yale student receives the Sylvia Ardyn Boone Prize for the best graduate essay written for a course or seminar about West African or African American art.

Like this: Like Loading...