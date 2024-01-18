This time, there was no hashtag #EmmysSoWhite trending on social media about the lack of Black performers who received nominations at a Hollywood awards show. At this year’s Emmy Awards on Jan. 15., instead of performers of color being shut out, Black people in the entertainment industry were winners, presenters and reunion participants—including Anthony Anderson hosting the ceremony. Winners included “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson picking up her second Emmy in two years. This time she won for Best Actress, making her the second Black woman to win the prestigious trophy since 1981 when Isabel Sanford won for “The Jeffersons.” Ayo Edebiri picked up her third award this season once again winning Best Supporting Comedy Actress for “The Bear.” And, after being nominated four times, Niecy Nash-Betts won an Emmy for Supporting Actress (limited) as Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Lastly, RuPaul extended his record as the most-awarded host and Black person in history by winning outstanding reality competition programs and host during the Creative Arts, reports Variety……

After the ceremony ended, Niecy Nash-Betts showed off her new Emmy at the Netflix afterparty. When the “Claws” actress left, along with her wife, Jessica, she reportedly went skinny-dipping to celebrate her monumental win. Nash-Betts said in a video posted on Instagram, “OK guys, as planned I am celebrating my Emmy win by skinny-dipping. I booked a hotel suite that has an indoor pool. Now, I’m just waiting for my better half so we can get the party started.” Then, Jessica appeared in the water with Niecy and the coveted Emmy statuette……..

“Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black & White,” Bounce TV’s original documentary which chronicles the extraordinary life of the iconic civil rights activist and Bounce Trumpet Awards founder, has been named a semifinalist in 14 distinguished film festivals. It has captivated audiences since it debuted this past Juneteenth on Bounce TV, earning nominations at prestigious events including: Atlanta Movie Awards, Chicago Filmmaker Awards, Denver Movie Awards, Hawaii International Film Awards, New York International Women Festival, London International Filmmakers Festival and more…….

Hollywood Television veteran Mattie C. Caruthers is back with “My Sisters and Me,” a half-hour comedy about three generations of ageless and vivacious Black sisters who must live under the same roof without killing each other. “My Sisters and Me” will be released on YouTube starting Thursday, Jan. 18., for 13 weeks, a new three-minute webisode will be aired. The show stars Ellia English, Stephanie Spruill, and T-Ann Snaer…..

