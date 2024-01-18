“The Book of Clarence” is brimming with profound ideas. It’s a biblical epic infused with action and impressive effects, all intended to provoke contemplation. Directed by British musician-turned-filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (“The Harder They Fall”), also known as The Bullitts, the film is a daringly unconventional messiah story that runs parallel to the life and death of Jesus, exuding a wonderfully blasphemous tone.

With a predominantly African American cast, the film’s opening scene—a wild chariot race along the cliffside dirt roads of Jerusalem, reminiscent of “Ben-Hur”—immediately establishes its brisk pace and packed narrative, which is teeming with daring concepts.

Set in 33 A.D., the story presents Mary Magdalene (Teyana Taylor) and Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) helming the chariots. Clarence, an underachiever compared to his morally ambiguous twin brother Thomas (also Stanfield), loses the race to Mary Magdalene and a significant bet to local gang leader Jedediah (Eric Kofi Abrefa).

Coincidentally, Jedediah’s sister Varinia (Anna Diop) is Clarence’s love interest. Desperate for money, he decides to capitalize on the trend of being a holy figure akin to Jesus, whom everyone is discussing. “How hard could it be to become the ‘new Messiah’?,” Clarence ponders.

With a wink and a nod, his friends Elijah (RJ Cyler), Zeke (Caleb McLaughlin), and Barabbas (Omar Sy) join as devoted followers. However, the vocal John the Baptist (David Oyelowo) remains unconvinced.

Omar Sy (center) with LaKeith Stanfield and RJ Cyler in "The Book of Clarence"

Clarence’s pseudo-divine actions swiftly gain attention and funds from the community, but his newfound fame also attracts Pontius Pilate (James McAvoy) and the Roman army, determined to quash any semblance of miraculous figures—genuine or fraudulent.

Stanfield brings humor to Clarence’s character, exuding a charming aura that amplifies the potentially subversive ideas. Samuel’s bold viewpoints on religion, particularly Christianity, are evident in the world he crafts, underscored by intriguing and humorous visual cues, such as the hookah café where patrons, intoxicated on exotic substances, literally float.

Clarence becomes a victim of persecution, but later undergoes a transformation, embodying Christ-like qualities. The film cleverly uses a non-white protagonist to encapsulate the essence of Jesus’s consciousness, lending an ironic tone to the narrative, aligning with the thematic significance of suffering in most religions.

Production designer Peter Walpole and cinematographer Rob Hardy should also be commended for their contributions.

Samuel has emerged as an eccentric and audacious filmmaker, positioning himself as a burgeoning cinematic force to watch.

“The Book of Clarence” is currently playing in theaters.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, Caleb McLaughlin, Teyana Taylor, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Babs Olusanmokun, Nicholas Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Tom Glynn-Carney, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfre Woodard.

Direction, screenplay, and music by Jeymes Samuel.

