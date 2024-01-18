Rebirth of A New Nation: Marvin Gaye has a song titled “Got To Give It Up” and January is a month to drop that unproductive habit like a hot plate. What are you allowing and willing to let go of that doesn’t serve any value in your life or bring value to your life to be your best? The full moon in Leo at 5 degrees brings things into perspective that occurred in days leading up to August 16, 2023. This moon at 5 degrees pulls on every subject in your life that may seem difficult—just take your time to resolve the matter with patience. Through patience you will see your strengths, discipline, growth, and your willpower to stay focused on the plan and mission. “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” –Leo Tolstoy

Capricorn: Inner work and the behind-the-scenes work has great potential for progress and success. Continue to focus on the internal work which will yield results and show you areas where you need to improve. Whatever moves you mentally and intellectually, keep feeding that vibration to receive more outcomes in your daily affairs—it’s information with which you can gain and develop yourself more. From January 18 around 3:12 a.m. until January 20 around 8:35 a.m., when you put in the work, speak things into existence and ask for what you need, it will come to you at an appointed time. Certain meetings and conversations occur as a reminder to assist in your daily performance.

Aquarius: Where do you think you are going? There’s a familiar feeling, a sense of “done this before, had this conversation before,” which may be the case. Beginning the evening on January 20, 2024, Pluto in Aquarius is here to remind you of what occurred in your life from March 23 to June 10, 2023. It’s a second dose playing out to get ahead, change, do things differently or simply take advantage of the opportunities laid out for you. From January 20 around 8:58 a.m. until January 22 around 4:45 p.m., keep climbing like the Capricorn goat in the mountain and be the revolutionary Aquarius sun sign that brings new inventions and other creations to humanity.

Pisces: Wake up Pisces! Neptune is catching up from the time it went retrograde on June 30, 2023 until December 6, 2023. It’s time to act accordingly with your agenda, services, products, creations, or whatever it is you have to offer. It’s time to get serious before spring season arrives. Decide on whatever you need to decide on to get you moving on FAITH due to you strongly believing in yourself to be and do it. From January 22 around 4:51 p.m. until January 25 around 2:15 a.m., slivers of results will show up to keep you inspired and motivate you to keep going even when things seem to go against you. That’s the energy of distraction trying to keep you comfortable instead of getting uncomfortable to follow your dreams.

Aries: Get in tune with yourself mentally, spiritually and emotionally, to put your physical body into action to see change in your foundation or immediate circumstances. A fruitful month is in store in the areas of writing, traveling, public appearances, speaking engagements, and helping family and friends, or vice versa. Things work better when you have a system in place and a team to allow freedom for every being involved to play a role in your affairs. In the days leading up to January 25, check in on your health and the plans you made as something odd and unusual may occur as a reminder to give you information or address something.

Taurus: Romance, finance, home, and business affairs request your energy and presence. Making public appearances be it speaking engagements or meeting up with friends and family is ahead. It’s a great cycle to enroll in classes that will enrich your mental library. Are you thinking about relocating or rearranging the home and making a solid investment? January is a preview month to your upcoming growth spurt within your business and personal life. From January 18 around 3:12 am until January 20 around 8:35 a.m., work towards your goals even if the ones you started are not yet finished.

Gemini: Things are slightly up in the air within your daily agenda. There is something you need to know before you get on that connecting flight, end that phone call, or say another word. Once you have received the information, you can move on with your daily affairs. That pause is for you to see things as they are, not as how you want to see them. Knowing what you know, you can now make that decision to enhance your life. From January 20 around 8:58 a.m. until January 22 around 4:45 p.m., do you prefer quality over quantity or quantity or quality?

Cancer: The story is finally playing out now that things have been put in place to see the bigger picture. Go to a quiet room or your favorite spot to chill, unwind, or relax. Now once you get there take a few deep breaths until you can hear your heartbeat. Once you are there just relaxing in your own energy, everything you need early this month will come to you. Sometimes sitting still helps instead of chasing or running after it. Let it come to you. From January 22 around 4:51 p.m. until January 25 around 2:15 a.m., when you are in the moment of silence with self what do you hear, feel, sense, smell or see? Write it down.

Leo: A message from the grapevine is on the way to you. This cycle week, some things you did last year in February and November are showing up for you. Take heed of what comes through for you. The information you received will give you a different perspective of the things you can do and how you can expand. Keep quiet of your plans and ideas; this intel is only for you to know. In the days leading up to January 25, you are gone with the wind and the things around you are too. It’s a great indicator of the direction you are heading. Change is inevitable.

Virgo: As soon as you decide on something dear to your heart everything else will come into place. The odd and the unusual will show up tapping you on your shoulders as an initiation to get you ready for the upgrade. Whenever there is an adjustment in your life and things get switched around, it’s time for you to graduate. Another level has come for you to climb and maintain for elevation. From January 18 around 3:12 a.m. until January 20 around 8:35 a.m., you can sense the change within you through the patterns and habits that show up.

Libra: Can you feel and sense the magic in the air? It’s irresistible and it makes you do things you normally hesitate to do. This energy gives you the courage and strength to face whatever it is that’s heavy in your heart with ease. Forgiveness is key and participating in gratitude aids in abundance. From January 20 around 8:58 a.m. until January 22 around 4:45 p.m., what are the things you do for release to give you peace of mind? Begin a new regime, or something you can commit to. Start small and then work your way up.

Scorpio: Release, let go, inhale the future, and exhale the past for the current transformation that is occurring. Focus on your health and as you take a deep sigh listen to your body and the signals it sends you. Sometimes the foundation needs to be torn down to build a new foundation with purpose, based on truth and what inspires you to follow your passion. Take some time to contemplate and write down what comes to mind when you deeply immerse yourself in silence. From January 22 around 4:51 p.m. until January 25 around 2:15 a.m., our blood flows like water yet where does it lead to? What are the main functions internal and external?

Sagittarius: Atlantic Starr has a song titled “Am I Dreaming.” Life keeps getting better, revealing things through the simplest things such as phone calls, conversation, messages, signs, symbols, and other random events that take place in your place. Take heed of what comes though in your dream state, and also the spiritual visual images you receive when you are awake. In the days leading up to January 25, this is not a mirage, it’s the real thing. Spiritual moments only last for a short period; the memory of the moment lasts forever.

