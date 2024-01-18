January is such an interesting month to me. On the one hand, I want to stay inside and reflect, but on the other hand, I want to get outside and explore. Januarys aren’t as cold as they used to be, so my urge to hibernate is not as strong as it once was. However, with the passing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday celebration, I always seem to be torn between quiet reflection and the need to be outside doing service.

I do like to think of the month of January as an ode to Dr. King and think of ways I can incorporate community service into my daily life. Whether it is donating clothes to a local church or shelter, volunteering my time at a local food bank, or donating to an organization that is upholding the beliefs and principles of Dr. King, the first month of the year is a perfect time to recalibrate one’s priorities and think about how we can extend and expand his teachings into the 21st century.

I also think of January as a time to be out and about. I have a growing fondness for the New York Knicks and am trying to support my home team by going to games and experiencing what I call “collective joy.” It’s the Knicks, so we know that it’s not always collective joy at the games, but it is still so great to be with a cross-section of New Yorkers in one building, cheering and screaming as one.

I also think January is a perfect time to set intentions to see art exhibits and plays throughout the city. Most people think of the theater as Broadway, but there are a myriad smaller (and less expensive) options across the five boroughs presenting shows with talented actors and playwrights. There are also so many (free) museums in the city. Enjoying these resources is a great way to begin the year dedicating myself to appreciating culture and creativity. I always remind myself that New York City is an expensive place to live and I should take advantage of the host of cultural opportunities right at my fingertips.

Whether you plan on doing community service or enjoying the cultural offerings of the city, let’s use January as a time to begin anew. Some people practice “dry January” and abstain from alcohol to clear their bodies and minds for the year ahead. Whatever you decide to do, know that the spirit of Dr. King should compel us to be our best selves and work in community with others, in whatever way possible. There is no need to put pressure on ourselves—we can simply reflect on the wonderous road ahead.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

Like this: Like Loading...