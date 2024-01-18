When the Knicks hosted the Houston Rockets last night (Wednesday) at Madison Square Garden, it was only their 17th home game this season while having played 24 on their road. They were 11-5 at MSG and 12-12 in opponents’ arenas.

Going into their game versus the Rockets, which were 19-20 and losers of four of their previous five games, the Knicks were 23-17 and had an identical record as the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference. They were coming off of a 98-94 defeat to the Orlando Magic playing on MLK Day this past Monday. It was just the Knicks’ 15th game at the Garden this season, the least amount of home games for any of the NBA’s 30 teams.

However, beginning with the Washington Wizards tonight, they will be in their own building for nine of their next 12 games. It is a favorable stretch for the Knicks to better position themselves in the playoff race with 42 regular season games remaining.

They let a potential win against Orlando slip away playing without starting point guard Jalen Brunson, who was sidelined for the second straight game with a bruised left calf. The Knicks led the Magic 78-73 after three quarters but were outscored 25-16 in the fourth. Brunson also did not play in the Knicks’ 106-94 win over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday. He is the team’s leader in points per game (25.8) and assists (6.4).

“It’s more difficult [without him],” Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart said on Monday of Brunson’s absence, “and he’s someone who can control the pace of the game so obviously that’s difficult to replace and when he’s out we have to figure out our plays and positions to be successful—like playing fast and ahead of pace. We obviously don’t know what his timeline is but as a team we have to figure it out.”

In the loss, the continued development of third year guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was encouraging for the future outlook and construction of the roster ahead of the February 8 NBA trade deadline. There have been reports the Knicks may pursue Portland Trailblazers 31-year-old point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season playing for the Boston Celtics, to provide head coach Tom Thibodeau a proven veteran behind Brunson.

Since the Knicks traded former primary backup point guard Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors in the December 30 deal in which they acquired forward OG Anunoby, McBride has excelled in increased playing time. He scored a team high 20 points against the Magic.

“He played well and he played with confidence tonight,” said Hart about his teammate. “It’s a tough spot to fill but he is playing very well and we need him to continue to do that.”

Anunoby said that it’s a matter of seizing the moment. “A lot of it is an opportunity for a lot of guys in the league. Everyone is talented.”

The Knicks will welcome back Quickley and Barrett to the Garden this Saturday facing the Raptors and will then meet up with the Nets in Brooklyn next Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...