Funeral services for late activist and Chairperson of the December 12th Movement Viola Plummer are scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27 in Queens and Brooklyn.

A viewing and wake will take place on Friday, Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home located at 179-24 Linden Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens. On Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plummer will be funeralized at the House of the Lord Church located at 415 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

Plummer passed away on Jan. 15 at age 86.

Memorial donations can be made to Harriet Tubman Fannie Lou Hamer and sent to Harriet Tubman Fannie Lou Hamer c/o Sistas’ Place 456 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216 or through CashApp at $htflh. Call 718-398-1766 for more information.

