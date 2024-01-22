Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announces the launch of data dashboards on the Office’s website which will provide historical as well as current information on prosecution trends, and allow users to focus on specific charges, violent crimes, demographics and other data points.

Clark said, “Providing accurate, timely data will help inform the Bronx community as well as policy makers about our performance and effectiveness. We believe in transparency, and this is one more step to inform the public about how we are keeping Bronxites safe, pursuing justice with integrity and improving our role as prosecutors. This high-tech resource complements our human-touch approach to community outreach.”

The interactive dashboard launched Monday is accompanied by data “stories” from 2018 to 2023, providing additional information on trends in prosecution and outcomes of criminal cases. Those accessing the dashboards can see how criminal cases flow through the court system, beginning with arrests by the New York City Police Department and ending with case disposition and sentencing. The data is culled from New York City Police Department arrest filings, Office of Court Administration case records, and the Bronx District Attorney’s case management system.

Access to the data reports and dashboards is found by clicking on the “Data Facts and Insights” tab on the homepage of the Bronx District Attorney’s Office website, bronxda.nyc.gov.

