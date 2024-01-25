The Detroit Lions are not a team that had experienced much playoff success in the past three decades before the 2023 NFL Playoffs began. The Lions most recent win before 2024 began was against the Dallas Cowboys on January 5, 1992. Detroit hadn’t made the playoffs in seven years and had lost nine games in a row. But when Dan Campbell was hired as the head coach in 2021, he immediately changed the culture of the organization. After losing seasons in 2021 and 2022, this season, the Lions won the National Football Conference North Division with a 12-5 record.



Quarterback Jared Goff, who was second in the NFL in passing yards this season (4,575) arrived just before Campbell. Goff was cast aside by the Los Angeles Rams, who traded him in a package for quarterback Matthew Stafford in January 2021. Goff had directed the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, a 13-3 defeat to the New England Patriots. Stafford went on to win Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the Rams.

So it was fitting that Campbell and Goff eliminated the Rams in the opening round of the playoffs 24-23. No. 3 seed Detroit followed that up with a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday in the divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game versus the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (FOX) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.



The 49ers have been more of a model of consistency under head coach Kyle Shanahan, but have yet to break through and win it all. Since being hired by the 49ers in February 2017, Shanahan has led them to Super Bowl LIV and four NFC championship games in the past five years with two different starting quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy, who was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, found himself thrust into the spotlight in rookie season, as both quarterbacks ahead of him on the roster, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered season-ending injuries. Purdy went on to suffer a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament last season in a loss in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles, so Sunday will be another chance to help his team reach the Super Bowl.



One of the most talented 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuels, who caught 60 passes for 892 yards in 15 games this season, injured his left shoulder in the first half of Saturday’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers and did not return. As of Tuesday evening, his status for Sunday is uncertain.



Still, the 49ers have arguably the best running back in the league in MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL in rushing this season with 1,459. McCaffrey is a double threat, as he had 67 receptions for 564 yards. The key to the game for Detroit will be the ability to contain McCaffrey, something that few teams have accomplished this season.



For Detroit to win, Goff, who hasn’t committed a turnover this postseason, will have to continue his strong ball protection. The Lions will also have to establish their running game to open up their passing attack led by First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards this season, can be as dangerous as McCaffrey and difficult for the 49ers to contain.

