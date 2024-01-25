The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards were announced January 23. March 10 promises to be a big night for actors of color. Danielle Brooks, who portrays Sofia in “The Color Purple,” is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Brooks is one of several cast members in “The Color Purple,” including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who are members of Delta Sigma Theta Public Service sorority. Other actors who received Oscar nominations include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who joins Brooks in the same category, nominated for her amazing performance of Mary in “The Holdovers,” which she has already picked up several awards for. “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his character in “American Fiction.” Rumor has it that he and Brooks are cousins. For his role as the late civil rights icon Bayard Rustin, Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Rustin.” Lastly, Jeffrey Wright, a multiple award-winning great actor and chameleon, has also been nominated for his role in “American Fiction.” All in all, “American Fiction” received five Oscar nominations. The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel……..

Elected officials were on hand for the poignant unveiling of a life-sized, lifelike bronze sculpture of the iconic civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Black Spectrum Theatre in Jamaica, Queens, on Jan. 15. The event took place in celebration of the late Dr. King’s birthday. Sadly, one of his sons, Dexter Scott King, recently passed away in Malibu, California, following a three-year battle with prostate cancer. Carl Clay, Founder/CEO of the Black Spectrum Theatre, Co. Inc., and notable theater supporters were on hand at the intimate reception that members of the general public attended, including elected officials as NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, U.S. Congressman Gregory Meeks, NYC Councilperson Selvena Brooks Powers and Stanley J. Watts, who sculpted the bronze artwork………

Martin Lawrence was among the celebrities honored at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Jan. 20. The event, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, honored celebrities for their achievements. Other celebs who were honored included Quincy Jones, Anthony Anderson and new heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh presented an award to fashion designer Elie Saab. ……

Former Sweetie Pie’s reality star/restaurateur Ms. Robbie, who was once part of The Ikettes, and sang in other groups, is back in the music game. The gorgeous veteran songstress has released a new single, “Boss Lady.” The song is available now on all streaming platforms, via the MRM label imprint. Says Ms. Robbie, “‘Boss Lady’ is not just music, it’s a testimony to the strength and resilience every woman holds within.” Boss Lady was written by Robbie Montgomery and Latoya Sharen and produced by Robbie Montgomery and Avyon.

