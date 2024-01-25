Rebirth of A New Nation: The Full moon in Leo at 5 degrees indicates adjustment, changes, shifts in all areas of your life. Globally, areas of focus are career, finances, home, the things we were taught in school, and the social aspects or line of profession you are in. This is a golden opportunity to build a solid foundation. 2024 is an eight year which indicates things from your past popping up and remembering how it started and ended. The wait and see game is out like monkey in the middle—there is no middleman, you’ve got to do it for yourself. The wisdom gained is to enlighten you; that shapes your experience and perspective on life as you elevate. “Elevate. Each day, live to elevate yourself, each day elevate one person. Make elevation your religion and you shall reach infinity.” –Harbhajan Singh Yogi

Capricorn: Have mercy on your soul to map out your goals and things to do or explore this year. Patience is required. During the duration of your patience, what you’ve learned thus far via experiences is your best teacher. January set the tone of what is forthcoming in October, and also in 2025. Pluto in Capricorn officially has one more push from September 1-November 19, 2024, before making its official transit into Aquarius. From January 27 around 2:11 p.m. until January 30 around 2:45 a.m., whatever your heart desires are the areas to focus on. That is where your greatness lies.

Aquarius: Happy Solar Return around the Earth. Climb the mountain per your agenda. Although we plan things to happen one way, they sometimes end up playing out another way to execute the agenda. The road to fulfilling one’s purpose is always something else ahead once you complete a part of the mission. Also, what seems like a detour or roadblock is something needed as you elevate to ascend. From January 30 around 3:04 a.m. until February 1 around 3:08 p.m., keep elevating, Aquarius, through all challenges— they are your tools and resources to keep you afloat to prepare you for the next journey ahead.

Pisces: There’s a thin line between loving yourself and having faith in yourself. Believing is part of the process of faith. It’s something not seen yet, it’s felt within the bones of your body to do something you are passionate about. Once you act upon that thing pulling you forward, the dynamic of your life changes for you. It’s a time to get unfamiliar with your current environment or situation to experience something new. In the days leading up to February 1 around 3:37 p.m., this process is similar to the time of conception of a child to its final stage in life. Keep your vision activated in your mind, body, and soul to progress forward no matter what change occurs.

Aries: The old way of doing things gets played out no matter how differently you continue to operate. As you invite January in, it’s a month of change, ending, separation and fulfillment to build a new foundation on a concrete level. You weed out the distraction and things that serve no value in your life. From January 25 around 2:37 a.m. until January 27 around 1:47 a.m., growth comes with the great endurance of pain, success, developing new skills, and learning how to say no and yes. Otherwise, the revolving door will continue until you stop or be still to see the bigger picture. You can be the player or the creator of the game you choose.

Taurus: This is a make-a-wish cycle with a wish list like going to the store with your supply list or a grocery list to get the things you need. This time, the things you need are granted due to the footwork applied. Without application to fill in the missing blanks to get where you need to be, it’s like finding a needle in the haystack. Jupiter transit in Taurus halfway of 30 degrees before it went retrograde and now Jupiter is going full throttle nonstop. The previous Jupiter regrade was a connection flight to allow you to experience and be equipped with what you know before executing the mission. From January 27 around 2:11 p.m. until January 30 around 2:45 a.m., now it’s time to receive your emerald card or be crowned like when you receive a diploma from school.

Gemini: There are so many ways to do something depending on how in tune you are with yourself and what you know. Forrest Gump said “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolate you never know what you gonna get.” When you choose to follow a path not knowing what’s ahead but are willing to adventure, you never know what or who you will cross your path. From January 30 around 3:04 a.m. until February 1 around 3:08 p.m., what’s the dream, as we all have one, yet what are you soulfully passionate about that will change your life and others? Revelations come in all forms like déjà vu.

Cancer: Deep changes are occurring in your life like a deep conditioning hair wash under the hair steamer or a deep tissue massage. When you receive these experiences, something that was building up internally comes out externally. It’s time for a clean slate and to make power moves. If things in your life have not changed, it’s because you have not changed. In the days leading to February 1 around 3:37 p.m., as certain things surface, allow the debris to vanish as you build a new solid foundation, be it trust, unity, familyhood, or self-improvement. When it’s time to form a new path, change and healing occur.

Leo: What did the wind fly in for you or to you. It’s no joke and the things you applied for or initiated are coming full circle. When it’s time for alignment things magically occur and this is one of those moments. Time is of the essence and when you continue to speak about what you initiated and nourish your plan, it manifests. From January 25 around 2:37 a.m. until January 27 around 1:47 a.m., as you continue to elevate, some folks remain in the background; that’s their position until you call on them again to assist you. The universe is always making a way or path just as there are pathways on the streets and in the sky to follow through to reach your destination.

Virgo: Gaining a new perspective on how to find a solution to an issue is child play for you. You love to utilize that analytical mind of yours to solve mysteries like on the TV show “Monk” and know you are right. There is a solution or remedy to everything you can think of because you are the creator and destroyer of the things you create. From January 27 around 2:11 p.m. until January 30 around 2:45 a.m., it’s a great cycle to travel or birth new concepts and operate differently within your personal or business affairs. Review or address any semi-legal matters as well as your partnerships because change is floating around you for an upgrade.

Libra: There’s a song that goes “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” and there are signs all around you showing up as confirmation. When these signs show up, ask yourself what’s on your mind and what you are doing, as there are messages and guides showing you the way. Areas of family and personal life are on the frontline and need your attention. From January 30 around 3:04 a.m. until February 1 around 3:08 p.m., there are things going on in the background that will start to show up. Listen to your gut and speak from a spiritual perspective. All the stars are in motion steering you in the right direction.

Scorpio: Something old and new is showing up as a lesson to be the receiver and giver of information. There are certain details, hints, breadcrumbs, and clues showing up. Listen to yourself as information is being sent to you by feeling, sensing, and precognition. Something is coming to a culmination. In the days leading to February 1 around 3:37 p.m., instead of making a big scene, engage in the energy to make sense of what is being presented to you. Examine your needs as well and remember your strengths and weaknesses.

Sagittarius: This month makes your belly full and supports others in making sound advice and vice versa. There is an inner change taking place about a sudden decision to make. Listen to the voice within, as you are something like a high roller or a popular person this cycle month. Information is showing up within messages, conversations, group activities, songs, and revelations being made. From January 25 around 2:37 a.m. until January 27 around 1:47 a.m., you express yourself by the things you naturally do. Build a solid foundation.

