The NAACP unveiled the full list of 55th NAACP Image Awards nominees with Netflix and Amazon leading the pack with 55 and 27 nominations respectively. The winners will be revealed during the two–hour live tv special, airing Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on BET and CBS. Here is the full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
- Colman Domingo
- Fantasia Barrino
- Halle Bailey
- Keke Palmer
- Usher
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
- American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
- Origin (NEON)
- Rustin (Netflix)
- The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo – “Rustin” (Netflix)
- Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Jamie Foxx – “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
- John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
- Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin” (NEON)
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)
- Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Corey Hawkins – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Glynn Turman – “Rustin” (Netflix)
- Jamie Foxx – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- Erika Alexander – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
- Halle Bailey – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
- Back on the Strip (GVN Releasing LLC)
- Brother (Vertical Entertainment)
- Story Ave (Kino Lorber)
- Sweetwater (Briarcliff Entertainment/Universal)
- The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (RLJE Films)
Outstanding International Motion Picture
- Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)
- Brother (Vertical Entertainment)
- Mami Wata (Dekanalog)
- Rye Lane (Searchlight Pictures)
- Society of the Snow (Netflix)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
- Aaron Pierre – “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)
- Laya DeLeon Hayes – “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” (RLJE Films)
- Mila Davis–Kent – “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
- American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
- Rustin (Netflix)
- The Blackening (Lionsgate and MRC)
- The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
- Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)
- Lil’ Ruby
- Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)
- Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture
- Ariana DeBose – Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
- Brian Tyree Henry – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Daniel Kaluuya – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Shameik Moore – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
- Flower (Life in Motion/Funbomb)
- Gaps (Tribeca Studios)
- Lucille (QTGEEK)
- Rocky Road on Channel Three (Indeed)
- The After (Netflix)
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
- Blueberry (Ace Animation Studios)
- Bridges (OHR Media)
- Burning Rubber (Reel Black Studios)
- Ego’ Curse (Exhibit Treal Studios)
- Lil’ Ruby (Platige)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
- A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)
- Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Choice Skinner – “A New Life” (Buffalo 8)
- Dewayne Perkins – “The Blackening” (Lionsgate and MRC)
- Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
- Aaron Kingsley Adetola – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)
- Aven Courtnery – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)
- Calah Lane – “Wonka” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Lennox Simms – “Origin” (NEON)
- Mila Davis–Kent – “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
- C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)
- Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)
- Guy Godfree – “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)
- Ken Seng – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)
- Paul Yee – “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate)
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)
- Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)
- The Neighborhood (CBS)
- UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
- Delroy Lindo – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)
- Dulé Hill – ” The Wonder Years” (ABC)
- Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)
- Tone Bell – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kerry Washington – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)
- Meagan Good – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Roy Wood Jr. – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- Tyler Lepley – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)
- Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Shoniqua Shandai – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bel–Air (Peacock)
- Black Cake (Hulu)
- Found (NBC)
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)
- Snowfall (FX)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Damson Idris – “Snowfall” (FX)
- Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)
- Idris Elba – “Hijack” (Apple TV+)
- Jabari Banks – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)
- Jesse L. Martin – “The Irrational” (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett – “9–1–1” (FOX)
- India Ria Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
- Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)
- Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)
- Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrian Holmes – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)
- Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)
- Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)
- LaRoyce Hawkins – “Chicago PD” (NBC)
- Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Adjoa Andoh – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
- Arsema Thomas – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
- Golda Rosheuvel – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
- Gail Bean – “Snowfall” (FX)
- Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)
- First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story (BET+)
- Heist 88 (Showtime)
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Swarm (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Brian Tyree Henry – “Class of “09” (FX)
- Courtney B. Vance – “Heist 88” (Showtime)
- Keith Powers – “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)
- Lance Reddick – “The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial” (Showtime)
- Samuel L. Jackson – “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Ali Wong – “Beef” (Netflix)
- Chlöe Bailey – “Praise This” (Peacock)
- Dominique Fishback – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Gabrielle Union – “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)
- Meagan Good – “Buying Back My Daughter” (Lifetime)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Carl Anthony Payne II – “Binged to Death” (MTV)
- Damon Wayans – “Cinnamon” (Tubi)
- Damson Idris – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Don Cheadle – “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)
- Jharrel Jerome – “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Aja Naomi King – “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- CCH Pounder – “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)
- Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)
- Phylicia Rashad – “Heaven Down Here” (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
- Tisha Campbell – “Every Breath She Takes” (Lifetime)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
- 20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)
- The 1619 Project (Hulu)
- theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill (theGrio Cable Network)
- The Reidout (MSNBC)
- Into America (MSNBC)
Outstanding Talk Series
- Hart to Heart (Peacock)
- Sherri (Syndicated)
- Tamron Hall (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)
- The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
- America’s Got Talent (NBC)
- Barbecue Showdown (Netflix)
- Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Nat Geo WILD)
- Wild ‘N Out (VH1)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO | Max)
- A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop (CBS)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- My Name is Mo’Nique (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
- Alma’s Way (PBS Kids)
- Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)
- Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)
- My Dad The Bounty Hunter (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
- Alaya High – “That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)
- Elisha “EJ” Williams – “The Wonder Years” (ABC)
- Jalyn Hall – “The Crossover” (Disney+)
- Keivonn Woodard – “The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)
- Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
- Bomani Jones – “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” (HBO | Max)
- Joy Reid – “The Reidout” (NBC)
- Sherri Shepherd – “Sherri” (Syndicated)
- Tamron Hall – “Tamron Hall” (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin – “The View” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
- Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – ” Kings of BBQ” (A&E)
- DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares” (VH1)
- Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer” (FOX)
- RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Performance
- Ayo Edebiri – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)