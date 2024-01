The 92nd Street Y presents the Christian McBride Big Band in concert on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

An eight-time Grammy Award-winner, McBride recently released an album, Prime, with his band New Jawn, and was seen on Saturday Night Live last month accompanying Billie Eilish on “What Was I Made For?”, her hit GRAMMY® nominated song from the Barbie film soundtrack, and the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Go to 92ny.org for tickets and more information.

