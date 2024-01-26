The Staten Island HBCU Experience Steering Committee is hosting the 13th Annual Staten Island HBCU Experience 2024 College Fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Curtis High School (105 Hamilton Avenue).

The event is being cohosted by the Staten Island NAACP Youth Council, Moms of Black Boys United (MOBB United), New York Center for Interpersonal Development (NYCID), and The HBCU Parent Association, NYC.

The Staten Island HBCU Experience 2024 HBCU Fair will offer students and parents the opportunity to speak with several HBCUs about the benefits of attending a traditional HBCU.

Graduating Seniors who have at least a 2.0 are strongly encouraged to have copies of their unofficial transcripts and standardized test scores for this event and apply for onsite admissions at select schools. Over 30 HBCUs have confirmed attendance, including Bethune-Cookman, Clark Atlanta, Delaware State University (onsite admissions), Florida A&M University, Johnson C. Smith University (onsite admissions), Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State U, Medgar Evers, Miles College, Tuskegee University, Mississippi Valley State University, Morehouse College, Southern University at New Orleans, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University, & Xavier University.

Selected HBCUs will waive their application fees on this day. We will have workshops for participants to choose from, including Financial Aid for the HBCU Bound, NCAA Corporate Headquarters Collegiate Eligibility Workshops, and the benefits of choosing an HBCU.

For further information, please contact Tammy Renae Greer at 646-715-8227 (text message is best) or by email at sihbcufair@gmail.com.

