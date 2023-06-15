If you go to the theater to be inspired, moved, educated, and have some laughs, then you have to make plans to visit the Vineyard Theatre at 108 E. 15th Street, where the glorious production “This Land Was Made” is currently playing.

This brilliant work is the brainchild of African American female playwright Tori Sampson, with direction by African American female Taylor Reynolds, and features a mainly African American cast of actors who all bring their A-game to the stage.

The play tells the story of Huey P. Newton, leader of the Black Panther party in Oakland California, in 1967, where an incident occurred with police.

Sampson initiates the production with a narrator character named Sassy, who lives up to her name. She is in a bar that used to belong to her family and is now hers. She tells us that the bar has great meaning to her and that she will share a story and tell it the way it should be told. The story is about Huey P. Newton, but first we meet Sassy’s family and friends from the past as she takes us back to 1967 in Oakland.

We meet her mother, Miss Trish, who ran the family-owned business, where they lived upstairs. We meet Mr. Far, a long-time family friend and older gentleman. We meet Drew, a young Black man who wants his people to be respected and loves what the Black Panther Party is doing. We also meet Troy, who is a student at UC and does not want any trouble; he feels that Black people need to learn how to speak to and work with whites. There’s Gail, Sassy’s best friend; Gene, a member of the Black Panther Party and nephew of Mr. Far; and ,of course, Huey P. Newton, a great leader and voice in the Black Panther Party.

Sampson delves into the racism that was happening via the police. She tells the story of the positive things that the Black Panther Party stood for, and the principles they taught. You realize that Newton and the Black Panther Party were there for the betterment of Black people overall, although they often were victimized by the police because of it.

There were Black people who felt that we should just stay separated from racist whites, but that was the old school way of thinking—many Black folks were tired of the violence against our people for no reason. Blacks were protesting, doing sit-ins, and being in the streets letting their voices be heard.

“This Land Was Made” is a powerful, poignant, but also amusing look at who the American dream is for and who it is not for. It is an eye-opening production that will leave you inspired, engaged, and proud of what we as a people have faced and endured.

The ensemble cast is absolutely perfect. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy is charming and mesmerizing as Sassy, the narrator. Libya V. Pugh is wonderful as Miss Trish, the bar owner who is from the old school way of thinking and is concerned for the well-being of those young people who want to fight racism. Yasha Jackson is delightful as Gail, Sassy’s best friend, who is man-hungry. Leland Fowler is funny as Drew, who wants Black power, but does not understand exactly what that means. Matthew Griffin is poignant as Troy, who learns a lesson the hard way. Ezra Knight is delightful as Mr. Far, as he tries to guide these younger men. Curtis Morlaye delivers an engaging performance as Gene. Julian Elijah Martinez is a stunning Newton. He delivers this character with great conviction and is quite inspiring to behold.

Other members of the cast include Oliver Palmer as Officer Frey and Sean Patrick Higgins as Officer Heanes.

Every aspect of this production is top-of-the-line, including a detailed, captivating set by Wilson Chin; costumes by Dominique Fawn Hill and Deshon Elem; lighting by Adam Honore; sound design and original music by Fan Zhang; and period hair and wigs by Nikiya Mathis.

This play is a blast from the past. Make plans to go—and take a younger person with you to pass on some of our history.

For more info, visit www.vineyardtheatre.org.

