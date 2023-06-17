Lots of dads love to grill. They’re usually the ones in charge of the cooking, but this time let him sit back and relax while you prepare drool worthy dishes on the grill. Dads love their meat, so cook him some of some amazing barbecue that are perfect for Father’s Day – show your love for him even just through these BBQ recipes that all dads will love!

Tropical Salmon BBQ

What you need:

1/2 kilogram fresh salmon fillets, sliced into 1/2-inch strips

1 zucchini, sliced in 1/8-inch pieces

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Mix together white wine vinegar, dill, lemon juice and lemon zest in a large resealable bag. Add salmon fillets to the bag and shake to coat with marinade. Seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes only (the vinegar will cook the salmon if marinated longer). When ready, thread salmon pieces onto skewers, alternating with zucchini. Season with salt and pepper then cook on a pre-heated grill over medium heat, flipping constantly, until cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Delicious Grilled Beer Chicken

What you need:

1 roaster chicken

1 can light beer

1 1/4 cup chilli sauce

3/4 cup molasses

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon chilli powder

1/2 tablespoon liquid smoke

Pour half of the contents of the beer can in a container and reserve. Insert the can in the cavity of the chicken then place the chicken in a large aluminum roaster pan. Cook on a pre-heated grill over medium heat, covered, for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, mix together chilli sauce, molasses, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, hot sauce, chilli powder and liquid sauce in a bowl. When chicken is ready, baste generously with the sauce mixture. Grill chicken for another 45 minutes. Pour remaining sauce in a pan and simmer until reduced in half, about 20 minutes. When chicken is ready, remove from the grill and slice. Serve with sauce for dipping.

Show your love and appreciation to all the dads in your life like father, your grandfather, your husband, a friends and other special dads – cook them something the will never forget – try these Father’s Day barbecue recipes. Keep in mind that it’s the thought that always counts!

Adrian T. Cheng is a food blogger and a BBQ expert. Through years of grill experience, reviewing various grilling accessories and trying delicious and unique recipes, he is sharing his knowledge with everyone through his blog. For more grilling secrets, tips, recipes and more, head over to Adrian’s website where he has other interesting grill-related products and posts.

