Alfa Ousmane Barrie, one of the boys who went missing in Harlem who later drowned in the Hudson River, was laid to rest at a janaazah (funeral) on Friday. Barrie, 11, went missing last month along with 13-year-old Garrett Warren, who’s body was recovered from the Harlem River.

Services were held at the Futa Islamic Center in The Bronx followed by the maqbarah at Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery in Morganville, NJ.

On May 12, Barrie and Warren, both students at Democracy Prep Middle School, went missing. After a week-long search, Barrie’s body was recovered under the Madison Avenue Bridge over the Hudson River on May 20. Warren’s body was recovered from the Harlem River on May 18.

Reports indicate that the boys climbed through a broken bridge close to the 145th Street Bridge.

