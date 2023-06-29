Last week, the Supreme Court gave President Joe Biden a big win in a long-running fight with red states about how to enforce the nation’s immigration laws. Many point to the disparity in the response to the sunken boat of migrants missing in Greece versus the frantic search for three billionaires and a self-proclaimed “submersible” pioneer. Here are five top immigration news headlines you may have missed.

1: The Supreme Court sides with the Biden Administration in a fight over immigration

The big news headline remains the surprising win by the Biden administration in the conservatively packed Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court on June 23, 2023, handed President Biden’s administration a victory in a long-running fight about how to enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

The case concerned the Biden administration’s attempt to set guidelines for whom immigration authorities can target for arrest and deportation.Texas and Louisiana sued to block the guidelines, arguing that they were preventing immigration authorities from doing their jobs. The Supreme Court held by a vote of 8-1 that the states lacked standing to challenge the guidelines in the first place. Writing for the majority, Trump-nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh described the legal challenge before the court as “an extraordinarily unusual lawsuit.” Both Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the court’s liberals in the majority opinion.

The Supreme Court also upheld the federal crime of encouraging illegal immigration as constitutional in a ruling that also clarifies the law’s scope. In a 7-2 vote, the justices sided with the Justice Department in reversing a lower court’s decision that found the crime unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds for sweeping too far into protected speech.

2: A tale of two disasters

Amid a feverish multi-nation search for the passengers of the submersible tourist vessel Titan last week, before news of their death, NBC News surprisingly reported on the disparity in search and coverage of the capsized fishing boat crowded with migrants traveling from Libya to Italy that sank in Greek waters versus the search for the five people on board the Titan.

“As rescuers raced to find a handful of wealthy people and explorers who vanished after launching a mission to survey the Titanic, another disaster at sea that’s feared to have left hundreds of people dead has been swept from the spotlight,” Chantal DaSilva wrote for NBC News.

She also quoted Judith Sunderland, associate director for Human Rights Watch’s Europe and Central Asia division, as saying, “It’s a horrifying and disgusting contrast. The willingness to allow certain people to die while every effort is made to save others…it’s a…really dark reflection on humanity.”

Greek authorities have so far recovered the bodies of at least 81 people, and more than 100 passengers have been rescued, including Pakistanis, Egyptians, Syrians, Afghans, and Palestinians. But survivors and the United Nations have said hundreds were aboard the boat and many are still missing and feared dead.

3: Florida law nearing effect

Florida’s draconian immigration law goes into effect on July 1 as Ron Death Santis flies around the country campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. Many media in the state are reporting that immigrants are fleeing, and companies are worried about staff as Senate Bill 1718 nears effect. The new law imposes tough criminal penalties on human traffickers, restrictions on undocumented residents, and new employment requirements that will include random audits next ye of businesses suspected of hiring illegal workers.

Florida employers in construction, restaurants, landscaping, and many other service sectors already are struggling to fill jobs during what has been a post-pandemic, sustained stretch of low unemployment. The new immigration limits will compound that, many say.

4: DHS reinstates, extends TPS designations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken action to reverse the previous terminations of temporary protected status (TPS) for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, and has granted an 18-month extension of TPS for these countries. This decision aims to provide relief and support to individuals from these nations who currently reside in the United States.

In the coming weeks, the DHS will release official notices in the Federal Register detailing the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures that current TPS beneficiaries must follow to re-register for TPS and renew their employment authorization documents (EADs).

Once the notices are published, individuals who are currently covered under the four TPS designations will have the opportunity to re-register and maintain their TPS status throughout the 18-month extension period. The respective dates are February 13, 2001 (El Salvador); December 30, 1998 (Honduras and Nicaragua); and June 24, 2015 (Nepal).

5: Immigration helped increase white population

A new report from the Associated Press cites U.S. Census Bureau figures that show that without immigration, the white population in the U.S. would have declined last year. Population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the white population, including those who identify as more than one race, would have dropped last year by more than 85,000 people instead of growing meagerly by more than 388,000 residents, or 0.1%. The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com – The Black Immigrant Daily News. She can be reached at felicia@caribpr.com.

