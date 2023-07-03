President Joe Biden’s remarks in saluting the Black Press of America during the NNPA’s annual convention in Nashville, making it clear how important African American-owned newspapers remain, underscored the gathering’s theme.



Afterall, the theme of the conference and for this 196th anniversary of the Black Press is: The Black Press of America: Amplifying Progress, Excellence, & Voices of Black America.

“Congratulations to the Black Press of America for celebrating 196 years of serving communities across our nation,” Biden stated in the address which aired on July 1.



“Ida B. Wells once said, the way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon the wrong. That’s the sacred charge of a free press. That’s the charge African American publishers have pursued for nearly two centuries,” Biden continued.



“With every story you publish, you make our democracy stronger. Thank you for what you do to turn the light of truth wherever your work leads you. Thank you.”



Dr. Chavis and NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards praised the President for recognizing the importance of the Black Press of America.



“The NNPA is especially honored to hear directly from President Joe Biden for his continued support and advocacy of the importance of the Black Press of America,” Chavis stated.



“As we celebrate 196 years of the Black Press, it’s always gratifying and encouraging to have the support of the President of the United States. In the wake of the recent U.S.

Supreme Court decisions on civil rights, the Black Press rededicates our journalism to be a clarion voice for freedom, justice, equality, and equity.”



Richards, who completed four years as NNPA Chair, also thanked the President.



“To have the President of the United States take the time out to be a part of our convention is of course special,” Richards related. “But it’s also a testament to just how vital the Black Press remains. Collectively, as Black publishers and Black business owners, we are stronger than ever, and the President’s message reinforces that.”



The week began with a chairman’s reception at the National Museum of African American Music sponsored by Nissan, with greetings and acknowledgments from Richards; Chavis; and convention planning committee chair Terry Jones, the publisher of Data News Weekly in New Orleans.



Rosetta Miller-Perry, the publisher of the Tennessee Tribune, served as host for the week.

Like this: Like Loading...