Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will be hosting a Maternal Health Expo on Saturday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Borough Hall. The day will be full of activities aimed at supporting people’s pregnancy journey, including free workshops on topics surrounding paid leave and health insurance, prenatal nutrition, safe sleep, and breastfeeding. Exercise activities will also be held, and community resources by local organizations will be available.
RSVP at www.brooklynbp.nyc.gov/maternal-health-expo-2023/.