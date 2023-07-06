The Adult Survivors Act (ASA) (S.66A/A.648A) enabled adult survivors of sexual assault to sue their abusers this year, no matter how long ago the harm occurred. Those who don’t know about the ASA should understand that the bill empowers survivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to file suit regardless of when the abuse occurred.

The Survivors Law Project (www.survivorslaw.com) has developed an ASA Starter Guide––a one-stop resource for any questions you might have about your options under the ASA. “It’s a candid look at the process of litigation and common questions and concerns, based on our experience as practitioners,” notes the feminist litigation firm Crumiller P.C.

“You might not think this has anything to do with you, but I promise it does. Each of us knows somebody who is a survivor of sexual abuse. There’s no pressure to file, but it’s important that everyone has the chance to make an informed decision. So please spread the word to your communities.”

