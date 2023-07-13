“Rock & Roll Man” is a story that needs to be told, and one that I was definitely not aware of. Alan Freed, a white DJ working for a white radio station in Cleveland, Ohio in the late 1960s, coined the phrase “rock ‘n’ roll” to describe the soulful music of Black artists. He was also the first person brave enough to play Black artists on a white-owned station. Freed integrated radio and gave a lot of Black artists like Little Richard and Chuck Berry the exposure that their talent deserved. Of course, in those days, Freed also had a lot of white Americans against him, including J. Edgar Hoover. Freed’s inspiring story is the subject of a new, fun, rocking musical at New World Stages. “Rock & Roll Man” has an amusing and revealing book by Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak, and Rose Caiola, with original music and lyrics by Kupper, and vintage rock n’ roll elements developed by Marshak Classic Music LLC and Gary Kupper Music.

This musical takes the audience through the Freed story and is full of great music from the 1950s and 1960s including “Sixty Minute Man,” “Rocket 88,” “Money Honey,” “Jim Dandy,” “Lucille,” “Sincerely,” “Maybelline,” “Good Gully Miss Molly,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Tweedle Dee,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” to name some beloved tunes. I can recall my mother playing so many of these songs when I was growing up. I absolutely love how the musical focuses on Freed recognizing the phenomenal talent of Black artists and making it his life’s purpose to promote them. Freed also strived to bring white and Black artists of the time period together for live performances—letting people experience the best of both worlds, whether the world was ready for that or not. In the audience, hands were clapping, feet were tapping, and bodies were swaying as the ensemble of Black singers performed memorable numbers with style and flair. There are exceptionally talented performers inhabiting the characters of Little Richard and Chuck Berry, and they do their thing with flamboyance, attitude, and delight.Freed is enjoyably played by Constantine Maroulis. Joe Pantoliano plays the dual roles of Leo Mintz, the record store owner who introduced Freed to the world of Black artists, and Morris Levy, the gangster who becomes a large part of Freed’s life. Little Richard is stunningly played by Rodrick Covington, and Matthew W. Morgan plays the dual roles of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Chuck Berry, delivering them with sheer delight. Valisia LeKae is unforgettable as LaVern Baker, and brings respect and grace to every song she performs. This was a musical trip down memory lane for many of the older members of the audience, who were both Black and white. People were singing along and having a great time all around me.

Other featured members of the cast are Bob Ari, Anna Hertel, Andy Christopher, Autumn Guzzardi, and Dominique Scott. The production has dazzling choreography by Stephanie Klemons and entertaining direction by Randal Myler. There is also stunning costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Matthew Richards and Aja M. Jackson and scenic design by Tim Mackabee. New World Stages is located at 340 W 50th Street. For more info, visit www.rockandrollmanthemusical.com.

