I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, the place we are supposed to be United right? like the times we have to fight for our rights the times we are brutally attacked by police because of the color of our skin the times minority groups are often overlooked: LGBTQ rights, Trans rights, women’s rights, so many rights have been waived for what? white supremacy?

We see as the world is corrupted somehow men aren’t able to show vulnerability oftentimes making them feminine. Women can’t choose what and what not to do with their bodies.



Time ticking heart pounding blood rushing we often see news after news killing sprees, depression rates increasing, suicide rate through the roof but what can i do…we pledge to this flag

Full of lies and betrayal…we see stereotypes all over this country putting individuals into boxes. We are fully attentive with what’s going on but why can’t we stop this? Are you hearing this? Are you seeing this? Are you actually listening to this?

The nation doesn’t represent our worth because we are so much more than just a stereotype

Mental health is never spoken about nor does anyone see signs of people hurting everyday in silence

probably because of how wide and big the smiles are but no this is not a numbered list poem this is a eulogy for those swallowed in their own minds.

You are my puppet and I have you held up by the strings keep that gun to the temple of your head, the devil himself has nothing on me because I gave birth to slavery myself, I keep these white officers in the street to make MY money while y’all work a 9-5 I stay overtime to make sure the depressed aren’t becoming mentally sane & the hungry will never be fed. This is society for you, better yet capitalism.

We love to hear black don’t crack but society TRIES to break our melanin like glass.

Running in circles trying to find my purpose, my worth, my character through societal issues, what can I do? We pledge to this flag time after time, days after days, weeks turn into months which turn into years but still who are we to judge

One nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

Christopher Huggins Brown is a young poet. He plans to continue to write about topics that aren’t often brought into light, he also wants to major in psychology and become a mental health therapist.

