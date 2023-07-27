AMNEWS READER WRITES

Florida, known as the Sunshine State, has attracted a diverse population over the years, with retirees, immigrants, and individuals seeking refuge from harsh winters in the North. While some may view Florida as a progressive state, it is vital to recognize that it is not exempt from the racial tensions and conservative values often associated with the deep South. Recent events and historical contexts reveal a darker side to Florida’s past, with racial discrimination and voter suppression being significant concerns that demand attention and change.

On May 20, 2023, the NAACP in Florida issued a travel advisory, cautioning African Americans and other people of color to exercise caution while traveling within the state. This response was partly due to Governor DeSantis and local politicians’ attempts to erase black history from public schools, reflecting growing concerns about the state’s attitude towards minority communities. The desire for tourism growth appears to have created anxieties among policymakers regarding the increasing non-white population in the state, raising questions about Florida’s commitment to inclusivity.

Though not a native Floridian, my deep connection to Florida dates back to my father’s birth in Jackson County in the 1940s, this particular region in Florida’s panhandle area holds generations of family history. My ancestors were enslaved on plantations in Jackson and Gadsen County. Spending summer breaks in Florida allowed me to learn about my family’s history and the broader Black history of the state, shared by elders within their community.

Florida officially became a state in 1845 after overcoming resistance from Seminoles and formerly enslaved Blacks during the Seminole Wars. The aftermath of these conflicts resulted in the institution of chattel slavery and the distribution of land to white soldiers who fought in these wars and plantation owners from other states. Slavery persisted for two decades until its abolition, with Black Union soldiers playing vital roles in battles, fought in Marianna and Tallahassee. However, historical accounts often overlook their contributions.

The Reconstruction era was violent in Florida, especially in Jackson County. This era would be called the Jackson County War. During this period, local politicians and African Americans faced terror, torture, and lynching at alarming rates. During this era, over 150 people were murdered, most African Americans and White Republicans who supported the community. This period of violence was a response to the empowerment of the African American community and their encouragement to vote. reflecting an effort to keep them disenfranchised and maintain Democratic power.

Violence persisted in Florida during the 1900s, with hundreds of African Americans being lynched between 1890 and 1930. The state experienced an alarming number of lynching’s per capita compared to neighboring states. Notorious incidents like the Rosewood and Ocoee massacres highlight the depth of racial tension in Florida.

One of the most brutal lynching’s that occurred in Jackson County in 1930. Claude Neal, a 23-year old farmhand, was accused of raping and murdering a white woman in Cottondale. Claude was arrested and taken to a jail in Alabama for his safety. An angry white mob from Jackson County went to Alabama, broke Claude out of jail, and returned him to Florida. On a small farm in Jackson County, Claude was tortured, mutilated, and killed. His lifeless body was hung on a tree in Marianna in front of the courthouse to send a message to African American community. A horrified small group of Black people looked on in disgust. One of them is a teenage girl, my grandmother.

Today, Florida’s conservative politics mirror neighboring states like Alabama and Louisiana. Governor DeSantis’s signing of Senate Bill 7050 is another concerning act of voter suppression. Florida’s removal of African American AP courses from public schools is another disgraceful act by the state. The belief that slavery somehow benefited African Americans is an appalling indication that progress in the state is limited.

Despite the allure of Florida’s beauty and pleasant weather, the deep-seated racism in the state cannot be ignored. While cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando represent diversity and inclusivity, the same cannot be said for the rest of the state. It is time for change, and I stand in solidarity with the NAACP and the African American community in Florida, calling for inclusivity and a commitment to change.

Many dark chapters mark Florida’s history. While the Sunshine State has undeniable appeal, it is crucial to acknowledge and confront its troubling past and present challenges. By addressing issues of racial discrimination, voter suppression, and historical erasure, Florida can become a genuinely inclusive state that embraces the diversity of its population, including African Americans and other marginalized communities.

Like this: Like Loading...