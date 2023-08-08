NYC-born, Newark, N.J.-bred Melba Moore will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 10. The Tony- and Grammy-award winning artist, known for hits like “You Stepped into My Life” and “Love’s Coming at Ya’,” famously attended Newark Arts High School and graduated from Montclair State University.

Moore wrote on her Instagram page: “As I look back over my life Harlem /Newark NJ, I am proud. Receiving a Hollywood Star made me reflect on the goodness of God.”

Moore’s star is being conferred under the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, R&B singer Freda Payne, and comedian Katt Williams are due to take part in the ceremony.

