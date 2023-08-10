“FLEX,” playing at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 W 65th Street), is an incredible piece of theater that shows the varied and complicated facets of young Black female friendships, competition, and betrayal, as well as the spiritual bonding that can occur among Black high school basketball players.

The moving story is beautifully written by Candrice Jones and focuses on five members of the Lady Train basketball team who are getting ready to compete in the state competition and are hoping to be seen and appreciated by college basketball scouts.

Although the lead character is Starra, the point guard and captain of the team, this cast cohesively shines as a marvelous ensemble who can not only act, but can also play some ball! The other distinctive characters include Sidney, who is new to the team and has caught the attention of the college scouts, something that Starra is quite jealous of.

These girls live in Plainnole, Arkansas, in 1998 and each has her own issues to deal with. Cherise, Starra’s cousin, is a youth minister and has a personal secret that makes her life a constant conflict. Donna is a “special” friend to Cherise and has set a clear path for her future: She is intelligent and about to get a full scholarship, but receives no approval from her father. The last of the five players is April. April finds herself pregnant just before they prepare for state competition and that leads the team down a very difficult road.

These young ladies are guided by the strong, strict hand of Coach Francine. She is full of wisdom about the game and establishing a team bond, and learns some life lessons from her student athletes as well.

This fascinating play has shots you don’t see coming and they land right in the basketball hoop—nothing but net. Okay, no more sports analogies. This cast is funny, skilled, touching, and they inspire you to aspire to know your dreams and fulfill them, but also realize the value of the friends you have around you.

This play also demonstrates on many levels that you should not judge a person for what you see on the surface, because you don’t know what is behind their behavior. There are moments you will be stunned.

The actresses delivered slam-dunk performances and had the audience on their feet cheering. Erica Matthews is mesmerizing as Starra. She brings an intensity to her performance that enables the audience to understand the method to her madness. Ciara Monique is marvelous as Cherise. She allows you to experience the conflict happening in her character in a way that brings on empathy. Renita Lewis is wonderful as Donna. Her character has a great deal of depth and wisdom. Brittany Bellizeare delivers a moving April. Her story and trauma are captivating. Tamera Tomakili serves up sensational as Sidney. She shows that this character is not just a talented basketball player for L.A.—she had to struggle just like all the other members of the team. Christiana Clark brings a level of grace, patience, and wisdom to her role as Coach Francine. Eboni Edwards played multiple roles.

The direction of Lileana Blain-Cruz was absolutely brilliant. This play has your attention from the first appearance of the girls on the basketball court and the first bounce to the final play of the state championships. There is such a sense of teamwork, sisterhood, having each other’s back, and the devastation and betrayal that occurs when that ceases to be by one member of the team—anyone in the audience has to find themselves moved by this poignant work.

Every element of this production is clearly cohesive and flows, including the sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan.

“FLEX” will have you FLOORED—in a good way!

For more info, visit www.lct.org/shows/flex.

Like this: Like Loading...