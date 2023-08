Guns down! Brushes up! Get involved with arts and crafts and stand for nonviolence in Harlem. Come take part in the annual Art in the Park Inc. Back to Beautiful Community Block Party to combat gun violence and experience the arts and tons of resources.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Alice Kornegay Triangle, E. 128th St. in Harlem.

For more information, contact Art in the Park via email info@artinthepark128.org or phone 470-593-9887.

