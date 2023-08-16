We often recite, “vision, vision, vision,” yet its actual manifestation rarely occurs to meet the test of one who thinks about, or plans the future with imagination, foresight, discernment, and wisdom. Joel E. Spingarn (1875-1939) was exemplary of a true visionary when as chair of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1914 he envisioned the creation of an award to be given to a living African American who had distinguished him or herself in the pursuit of equal rights the preceding year or years.

Just imagine friends, how his creative insight, that gift of understanding to enhance the reputation of a fledgling organization continues to resonate and impact our legacy 109 years later. So, in effect, the NAACP is only 12 years older than I am and I am truly blessed to be a model of the organization’s social and political impact on the world.

When I think about the Spingarn Medal, and the countless number of Black Americans who have been honored each year by the organization, each of them personifies the award’s mission and mandate; they served in excellence, passion, and purpose all of which was endemic to their spirit to dare to make a difference.

Just imagine, how these awardees—many of them trailblazers, innovators, community leaders—were determined to maximize their potential. They set out to lift as they climbed, paving a way for those nameless members they never knew. They sought to raise the bar of hope, promise, and possibility, and thus we are proud and pleased to honor:

* Those who often had little but did much.

* Those who made it against all odds.

* Those who struggled and in many cases made the ultimate sacrifice.

* Those who prayed and cried.

* Those who may have been bent but remained unbroken.

These dutiful, undaunted freedom fighters moved their “now” to their “next.” They, as we have come to know, either found a way or made a way, and in many instances “out of no way.”

Our cadre of Spingarn Medalists is working to find solutions to a myriad of issues on the “reality of life” agenda. To this end, they are working tirelessly to empower and improve the communities where they live, work, and play. In short, the awardees of this esteemed medal are role models and remarkable individuals who have taken the road less traveled, making that pathway easier for others to conquer; they have been a conscientious core, committed to the mission that is always time to do the right thing. Like our precious anthem, we often sing, they have come “over a way that with tears has been watered…treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered.” Yes, they have gone that extra mile, inexhaustibly expending the last ounce of devotion, with no quit in their push for success.

This is a prelude to this year’s honoree, a mother, an exemplary leader, a colleague, a sister and soror, an authentic friend, and above all a community organizer and civil rights activist: Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes! As others have noted on this occasion, Hazel is a tremendous woman of strength and courage, a transformative servant, leader, and advocate. She is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, President of the NAACP New York State Conference, and President and CEO of Hazel Dukes & Associates.

Like many, I am awestruck by her indomitable spirit, though she is reluctant to talk about it. Rather than talk about her attributes, she prefers to demonstrate them. When we talk about the metrics of high achievers—dedication, strength, determination, courage, having “starch in your spine” to stand up and be unshakably steadfast—Hazel embodies these qualities and considerably more. She is now enshrined with such Black women as:

Mary Talbert (1922), the first African American woman honoree; the incomparable Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune (1935); Vocalist Marian Anderson (1939); Mrs. Daisy Bates and Little Rock Nine (1958); trailblazing soprano Leontyne Price (1965); the rebellious Rosa Parks (1979); singer and screen immortal Lena Horne (1985); politician extraordinaire Barbara Jordan (1992); visionary leader Dorothy Irene Height (1993); poet and author Maya Angelou (1994); civil rights icon Myrlie Evers Williams (1998); actress and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey (2000); judge and judicial stalwart Constance Baker Motley (2003); actress nonpareil Ruby Dee (2009); versatile Hollywood star Cicely Tyson (2010); civil rights legend Frankie Muse Freeman (2011); opera singer Jessye Norman (2013); and dancer, choreographer Misty Copeland (2021).

To make this evening even more unforgettable, I recall the words of Amanda Gorman, the youth poet laureate and author of “The Hill We Climb”: “There is always light if we dare to see it. There is always light if we are brave enough to be it.” Just imagine, just imagine, just imagine, and you will see how and why Hazel is the light that illuminates our way out of darkness and into gloriously bright tomorrows.

