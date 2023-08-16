Continuing to celebrate the 50 Year Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Spotify is highlighting hip-hop’s deep influential roots in the US with a series of murals across the country.

The music streaming service collaborated with illustrator & image maker Raj Dhunna to design large-scale murals and OOH billboards with each highlighting artists in their respective hometowns and depicting how rap scenes move regionally.

In New York, Spotify unveiled a mural acknowledging the creation of drill in Chicago with artists like Chief Keef, and its transformation in London and Brooklyn with artists like 808 Melo and Pop Smoke. Spotlighting women in hip-hop, a secondary mural features Lil Kim and Cardi B– cementing their contributions to the genre.

Additional markets include Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami.

