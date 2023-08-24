This year’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) inductees had some high profile names. The women’s side included Gary Blair, who retired in 2022 after 37 years as one of the top women’s college coaches. In 2011, he coached Texas A&M University to the NCAA Division I Championship.

Also, inducted was Becky Hammon, now coach of the WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, who began her 16-year professional playing career with the New York Liberty. After eight seasons with the Liberty, Hammon spent eight seasons with the San Antonio Stars. A place in the upper echelons of the game—six-time WNBA All-Star, two-time All-WNBA First Team and member of the 15th, 20th and 25th WNBA Anniversary Teams—seemed utterly unlikely for Hammon, who went undrafted and joined the Liberty after being signed to training camp as a free agent.

Another inductee on the women’s side was the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team, who claimed the silver medal in the inaugural Olympic women’s basketball tournament. Several members of the team as well as the coaching staff have been inducted individually, including the late Lusia Harris-Stewart and Pat Head Summitt, but this was the first women’s team to enter the HOF. Team member and New York native Gail Marquis was on hand for the induction ceremony. Marquis said reconnecting with her Olympic teammates was incredibly special. Hugs were given and stories exchanged.

“What I take away from it was not only the way Naismith HOF treated us, but how the other athletes were,” said Marquis. “The male athletes, they’re all high echelon. Everyone was down to earth, talking to you, taking pictures, having conversations. The camaraderie was all around. I appreciated all of us enjoying the whole basketball moment.”

U.S. women’s basketball teams have won nine Olympic gold medals. While the 1976 team took silver, Marquis said those who came after have shown appreciation for this team being trailblazers. Dr. Frank H. Wu, president of Queens College, Marquis’ undergraduate alma mater, was even in attendance.

“The Naismith Hall of Fame is the epitome,” said Marquis. The other inductees were Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade and the late Jim Valvano.

