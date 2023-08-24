Collections and short stories are sustaining highlights in Black literary realms like they never have been before. Memoirist Athena Dixon’s essay collection, “The Loneliness Files” and award-winning author Lisa Teasely of “Fluid: Stories,” find vastly different entry points and avenues to reveal their unique views—whether it be through their own experiences or that of the characters they create. Collections are attractive to adventurous readers who want to delve into different story structures. Essays and short stories are quite underrated when it comes to the genius of post-modern Black writers. It is, though, exciting that more of these books are emerging as they can be just as poignant and pivotal as long-form books.

The Loneliness Files by Athena Dixon (Tin House)

Dixon’s searing vulnerability shines as she writes a collection of writings that grapple with her deep loneliness. While working a full time job from home, and living far away from family, Dixon begins to reflect on the choices she made that caused her to end up without any close relationships after stumbling onto a story of a woman who lay dead for three years in front of her television without so much of a true inquiry of her whereabouts or safety.

Fluid: Stories by Lisa Teasley (Cune)

“Fluid is a fascinating collage of short stories that explore a kaleidoscope of intriguing characters with vastly differing perspectives, as they navigate their lives within society’s most challenging contemporary issues,” writes Teasley’s publisher. Though vague in its description, the richness of the book’s content glimmers with unique and fascinating stories that explore the fabric of life in a way that can only be done by such an extolled writer as Lisa Teasley.

There is no question that Black writers are being uplifted and encouraged to express themselves in a myriad of ways. Collections are answers to the serial novels of the past, where pieces of novels were published and shared with the public. Though not always in chronological chapters like serials of old, new energy is being emitted into the short story and essay genre. It will be exciting to see what new collections will come next.

Like this: Like Loading...