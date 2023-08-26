Kathleen Bradley, the first permanent African-American model on the game show “The Price is Right,” paid tribute the show’s host and her former boss Bob Barker on social media.

The longtime game show host died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a publicist. He was 99.

Barker hosted the long-running CBS game show for 35 years from 1972 to 2007. He also hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences” from 1956 to 1975.

Bradley joined “The Price is Right’s” roster of models who displayed prizes (known as “Barker’s Beauties”) in 1990 staying on the show for 10 years until 2000. While other Black models appeared on the show prior to her arrival, Bradley solidified herself in the show’s history as the first permanent African-American Barker Beauty.

Before joining the show, Bradley was crowned “Miss Black California” in 1971 and part of two short-lived disco groups, The Love Machine and Destination. She is also known for her role in the 1995 film Friday starring Ice Cube as sultry neighbor “Mrs. Parker.”

On Saturday, Bradley paid tribute to Barker via a post on Instagram calling him “a true legend of game shows.”

“Rest in Heavenly Peace to my beloved former boss Bob Barker,” she said “I am so grateful and honored to have spent 10 years on ‘The Price is Right’ as the first African-American model to be one of Barker’s Beauties of the number one Emmy Award winning game show ‘The Price is Right.'”

Bradley wrote about her experience on the “The Price is Right” in her book “Backstage at The Price is Right: Memoirs if a Barker Beauty.”

