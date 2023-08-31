A first-of-its-kind fashion show event was held last week at Brooklyn’s Industry City, featuring top Brooklyn designers whose clothes are sold at the Brooklyn Made Store (l51 31st Street, Brooklyn, NY). While it rained heavily off and on at times, there was a tremendous turnout. The looks were funky, functional, and fashionably fly.

Presented in collaboration with the Brooklyn Made Store, Rick Davy of BK Style Foundation and Fashion Week Brooklyn, and Catherine Schuller of Brooklyn Style, the show was divided into three segments. The looks were inclusive of various ages, genders, and sizes.

The AmNews caught up with Nigerian designer Adeleke Sijuwade, who was featured in the show. “When designing, I think of the characters I used to watch on TV and in movies as a child. My clothes are cut generously so that the woman’s body shapes the clothes,” said Sijuwade. “I also like vintage clothes, and I refurbish these pieces into new looks. For design ideas, I usually go to Harlem. Yves Saint Laurent used to visit Harlem for ideas, too,” he said with a smile.

Sijuwade also favors vintage looks, which helps with a sustainability factor. “‘Where are you going?’ is one question designers must ask themselves today. COVID has changed all of our lives and there’s less of a need to purchase new clothes to work at home or for social events. Most folks have clothes in their closets they hardly wear and have never worn, so comfortable clothes are key. The environment must also be considered. Many designers are recycling materials, and they use technology to create new items.”

In the show, clothes were well-constructed in traditional shapes. For women, traditional skirts were tapered, often with back splits, and featured fringe at the bottom, leather patches, or print pockets in color-coordinated patterns. For day or evening, long dresses popped in dual-fabric styles and eccentric cuts with a mix of patterns including leather, plaids, prints, and beaded short cape-let sleeves. For men, classic sports coats or waist-length jackets and pants suited up in prints and patterns. Denim is also back in the mix.

Tip: Today’s fashions are not dictated. Hemlines vary, as well as sizes, according to a person’s shape and preference of style. What’s “in” is what looks good on you. Accessories, like hats, head-wraps, jewelry, belts, bags, and footwear, are all essential to pull off your look.

Other featured designers included Hollander & Lexer, Tailored Industry, Sixty by Vernice, Melissa Lockwood, Virginia Catney Collections, Nixx Pain, FREE, and Monique Glover.

The Brooklyn Made Store represents the diversity of Brooklyn. “Brooklyn Made” reflects the intricacies of the borough, and the different populations and cultures that have found their way to Brooklyn for more than 300 years. Their mission is to promote designers, makers, and entrepreneurs, mostly from communities of color, and their unique products.

The Brooklyn Made Store’s hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday–Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday.For more info, visit www.brooklynmadestore.com and follow them on InstaGram at @bklynmadestore.

