WHAT IS THE PROCESS FOR A PROPOSAL TO BE CONSIDERED?

The NYS Gaming Commission has started its process to solicit proposals for the three licenses. In order for an application to be considered, the proposal must get two-thirds support from a board made up of the local Council Member, Assembly Member, State Senator, Borough President, NYC Mayor and NYS Governor.

WHERE WOULD THIS PROJECT BE BUILT?

The proposed project will be built on 5 acres of privately held, mostly vacant, land near Stillwell Avenue.

WHAT WOULD THIS PROJECT INCLUDE?

It will include a casino, hotel, an acre of public park space, on-site parking, retail & restaurant space catered to local Brooklyn and Coney Island businesses. It will mean thousands of construction and permanent hospitality careers for local residents. It will include private investment to fix and upgrade infrastructure throughout Coney Island, such as the electrical grid, boardwalk, pier, and parks. The project is still in initial design but renderings and further details will be provided as soon as finalized.

WHO IS LEADING THIS PROJECT?

This project is being led by a consortium of experienced operators and developers.

Thor Equities, whose owner Joe Sitt was born in Brooklyn near Coney Island and who curated the Coney Art Walls project; The Chickasaw Nation, the 13th largest Native American tribe in the U.S. and the operators of 23 casinos and other ventures across Oklahoma, including the world’s largest casino; Saratoga Casino Hotel, a family-owned company in Saratoga Springs, NY that has already driven over $1 billion towards education funding in New York State; and Legends Hospitality Group, a food, beverage, merchandise, retail, and stadiums operations company that serves venues including Yankee Stadium, the newly announced Central Park Boathouse, and One World Observatory.

HOW WOULD THIS PROJECT BENEFIT CONEY ISLAND YEAR-ROUND?

This project would guarantee significant investment in our community. Coney Island has been waiting for a year-round economy that creates not just jobs—but careers. Local residents would have access to job training and access to union jobs with a living wage and beneﬁts.

This project is unique: it combines unrivaled gaming expertise, an unsurpassed track record in entertainment, and a strong commitment to serving the local community. There would be investment in resiliency, additional parking, trafﬁc mitigation, and security/lighting. It will connect local businesses to new opportunity/customers, provide local job training, and upgrades to infrastructure throughout Coney Island.

HOW WILL THIS PROJECT ADDRESS TRAFFIC ISSUES?

Our team has heard this concern over and over again. There is no question trafﬁc is an existing issue and getting on and off the island can be extremely difﬁcult and frustrating. Our team is hard at work to identify all possible trafﬁc mitigation techniques, from exploring ways to facilitate an ocean-side ferry, improving subway capacity/times with express service and improving bus service, and providing shuttles/jitneys to discourage driving. Additionally, we’re going to signiﬁcantly increase the number of parking spaces to help alleviate existing and future parking demand.

HOW WILL THIS PROJECT ENSURE LOCAL RESIDENTS’ AND VISITORS’ SAFETY?

Our proposal will include many features that will help increase foot trafﬁc throughout the community and improvements to help deter crime. In addition to added security and police presence as a result of more year-round visitors, new lighting, partnerships with community groups and security technologies will help to dissuade criminal activity. Our team continues to engage with local law enforcement and community leaders to do everything we can to help ensure the safety of local residents and visitors alike.

WHAT WILL THIS PROJECT DO TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES?

Our team has already been engaging with local businesses to ensure that additional visitors and activities beneﬁt their business. We have experience and results to show that cross-promotional agreements—like discounts with a rewards card—can directly increase the sales and success of local business. With a special focus on Mermaid Avenue, we will continue to meet and explore partnerships that can be a win-win for all. In addition, the demand for back of house services/supplies and increased year-round foot trafﬁc will boost business across the neighborhood.

HOW WILL THIS PROJECT SUPPORT LOCAL RESIDENTS—ESPECIALLY LOCAL YOUNG PEOPLE?

Our team has a proven track record of employing local residents. These union, full-time, year-round jobs will provide an opportunity for local residents not just to work but to build a career and sustain long-term success for their families. Additionally, we are already exploring collaborations with local educational institutions and NYCHA leaders to ensure the right job training and certiﬁcation happens within the neighborhood, so that jobs go to those who actually live in the neighborhood.

HOW WILL THIS PROJECT WORK WITH COMMUNITY MEMBERS?

Our team is committed to being good neighbors and better community members. That means listening when you speak and making sure that this project betters Coney Island. And that’s why—from more parking spaces to increased public safety—when community members voice concerns about issues in the neighborhood, we listen and incorporate them into our plans.

Like this: Like Loading...