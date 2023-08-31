After his recent trip to Israel, Mayor Eric Adams had a full day of fundraising combined with socializing in Southampton, NY, on August 26. Philanthropist/author Jean Shafiroff was one of the co-hosts of a reception in support of Adams at Capri Hotel Southampton. “The Good Doctor” actor Hill Harper, who is running for Congress in Michigan, was also at the reception. Adams’s other stops included 75 Main restaurant and the Blue Dream Summer Gala at the Dominion of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, which honored the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and Project Purple…

Radio host Angela Yee is giving back in a huge way. She recently purchased a 30-unit building in the midtown section of Detroit to help women who have been incarcerated, according to CBS Detroit News. Yee partnered with Dr. Topeka K. Sam, who founded Ladies of Hope Ministries. Sam had been incarcerated and now runs an organization that helps thousands of women throughout the U.S. Said Yee, “We’re providing housing for people who really need it. It’s a real struggle for people once they get incarcerated to find adequate housing.”…

On August 22, WETV gathered Atlanta VIPs for an advanced screening of its all-new reality series, “Toya & Reginae,” at IPIC Theaters in Atlanta. After the screening, invited guests joined the cast and crew at the Blue Room for a celebratory cocktail reception. “Toya & Reginae” premiered August 24, with new episodes available on the AMC Networks streaming service ALLBLK every Monday…

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) teams up with Hard Hitting Promotions (HHP) for a Fight Night extravaganza at Bally’s Atlantic City in its sixth-floor Grand Ballroom for a live professional boxing event on September 29. Headlining the show in the Main Event will be Brandon Pizarro of Philadelphia vs. Esteban Garcia of Brawley, California. The ACBHOF’s 7th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend, a three-day multi-tiered event, is slated to be unparalleled and reflective of the rich boxing history of Atlantic City…

