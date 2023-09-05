This month, City Harvest launched Hunger Action Month with the release of new data revealing that average monthly visits to New York City food pantries and soup kitchens are up 63% compared to 2019, according to a City Harvest analysis of FeedNYC data. Hunger Action Month aims to raise awareness of food insecurity and invites the public to take action to feed those in need.

As food prices continue to climb at a faster rate than normal, NYC food pantries and soup kitchens are now seeing one million visits by families with children each month, representing the age group with the highest surge in visits since 2019. In response to the high level of need, City Harvest will rescue 77 million pounds of good food this year that would otherwise go to waste and deliver it for free to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity.

“Fifty percent of working-age New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet right now, up from 36% since before the pandemic,” said City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens. “It’s up to all of us to step up to help feed the millions of New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity. This Hunger Action Month—and year round—that includes action from Congress.

Throughout September, City Harvest and its partners will give New Yorkers multiple opportunities to support the organization’s work and help feed their neighbors. Some of our partner campaigns.

“We saw during the pandemic how effective legislation like enhanced child tax credits and expanded SNAP benefits could be at lifting millions of New Yorkers out of poverty and increasing access to food,” said Stephens. “With the Farm Bill currently under negotiation, now is the time to make SNAP and other anti-hunger measures more robust and inclusive. We invite our fellow New Yorkers to join us to support our work this month and into the fall. Together, we will rescue and deliver good food for our neighbors.”

For complete information on all of City Harvest’s Hunger Action Month activities, visit cityharvest.org/hungeractionmonth.

