The Newark Arts Festival (NAF) 2023 is scheduled to take place September 27 through October 1. The free, four-day festival features arts and culture events that will take place across all five wards of Newark.

“Voted New Jersey’s favorite visual arts festival,” the festival’s programming states, “NAF 2023 will proudly feature the ‘Cross Cultural Perspectives’ of Newark’s diverse and vibrant arts community, as well as national and international voices in the arts. Unique to this year’s festival will be a spotlight on the contributions of Newark-area hip-hop pioneers, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.”

For more information, visit NewarkArtsFestival.com

