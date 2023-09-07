Rebirth of a new nation: Join KnowYourNumb3rs’ “Where there’s a wheel there’s a way” for the month of September every Saturday at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for inspiration, motivation, aspiration, and a weekly writing task to show up for self and operate daily in your gift. A 15-minute bonus session will be held at 7:30 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up for the newsletter at www.kyafrench.com to receive details.

Do you know what skills, talents, expertise, and gifts you numerically vibrate on to be of service to self, family, your community, and humanity? You can be shown an opportunity, yet some don’t take it. Instead they squander, get lazy, fold, park in neutral, put it off until another day, or never operate in their gift. “There is something special about you. You’ve got the it factor; a talent or skill that is unique to you, and you have a responsibility to your life to bring it out.” —Germany Kent

Capricorn: It’s a weekly cycle to climb the highest mountain, take the elevator to the highest level, walk the longest distance, and jog the longest mile because you are in the home stretch. There is no time out and no stopping now. You are at a point to decide to be about it or not. What may seem like a tough week is one of many to occur for the continuum of your elevation. In all honesty, it’s up to you. In the days leading up to September 13, follow your heart and remember that feelings have a vibration, so channel yours to the highest peak to ride this tsunami wave, then soar like an owl and stay surefooted like a goat on the ground: It’s test time.

Aquarius: September is a month to have strength like a warrior, skills like a soldier in combat, and survival techniques to progress forward. Whatever mission you are on, you must apply yourself with structure and get your paperwork in order. Don’t forget to keep up with your breath because news is coming from every angle and work on the desk has to be completed. From September 5 around 4:07 p.m. until September 8 around 1 a.m., slow down to focus task by task, no need to rush. Something is tugging on you; acknowledge it so you can see and hear clearly. Everything that sparkles, glitters, looks glam and gold isn’t all that it seems.

Pisces: In the King James version of the Bible, in the book of Genesis, Chapter 1, Verse 3, “God said let there be light.” Pisces, it’s time to get back in the spotlight to showcase your creativity. You need a soul revival mini retreat, which includes soaking your feet, a full body massage, going for a swim, a trip to the beauty/barber salon, travel to the beach, grabbing a book to read, and unwinding. From September 8 around 1 a.m. until September 10 around 12:36 p.m., what’s new in your life? Who are your new affiliation partners pulling you in the circle of life?

Aries: It’s the great awakening or come-to-Jesus moment, as the church folks say. Aries, this cycle week is not for the faint of heart. This is a spiritual metamorphosis taking place and you are not in the driver’s seat. Themes of partnerships, contracts, semi-legal matters, déjà vu, sudden endings, and departures may be featured. Be ready to let the past go to discover a new side of you. From September 10 around 12:36 p.m. until September 13 around 1 a.m., you are ready to explore life on a higher, more mature level. As Michael Jackson states in his song “Rock with You,” you got to “feel that heat”—either you are rocking with it or not.

Taurus: A moment of silence is what you need from the hustle, bustle, business, and personal life. What are your needs? When was the last time you took inventory or organized the home or office space? When was the last time you spent time in nature? When was the last time you visited or spoke to your mother or a woman to whom you can express yourself? In the days leading up to September 13, you are surrounded by the great and grand family members, so ask them what advice they can share with you or what you can learn from them for your growth.

Gemini: The great word-wizard and thinker, your mind is constantly analyzing everything in sight and within conversations due to the Mercury retrograde in Virgo, the analytical side of you. If you are ready to rebrand yourself, then September is your transformation month to do so. Don’t talk about it; be about it to see results. Your mind is painting a beautiful image in your imagination. It’s up to you to gather the information into a book, projects, curriculum, service—you name it. From September 5 around 4:07 p.m. until September 8, walk toward your calling when being called.

Cancer: What are your dreams and aspirations that keep you awake at night and are constantly on your mind? That’s the drive you need to fuel your passion to get you going. Once you get a move on, it keeps progressing like the Energizer battery bunny. The normal things you eat daily are likely to cause discomfort. Drink plenty of water and tea, visit near a body of water, and take a salt bath. Get your mind clear on the project, plan, or mission for completion. From September 8 around 1 a.m. until September 10 around 12:36 p.m., like Michael Jackson sings in“Beat It,” it’s time to beat to your own drums with a happy dance at the end.

Leo: Big boss on the move, it’s time to meet up with the bosses at the breakfast, lunch, and dinner table to discuss business collaboration projects. Roll up your sleeves because you are on a true mission with a heavy-duty assignment to make it happen. All bases are loaded; when the pitcher throws the ball, it’s time to hit it out of the ballpark with a grand opening home run. From September 10 around 12:36 p.m. until September 13 around 1 a.m., everyone on board is collecting, building, and networking, and has a position or role they play within the organization. All you need to do is keep believing, walk by faith, and know your talent and what you are capable of.

Virgo: Mercury retrograde in Virgo is having a field day, like children going on a field trip. Be mindful of where you walk—you might trip over your feet in the process. This Mercury retrograde can have you feeling like the Monica song “Don’t Take It Personal.” In the days leading up to September 13, most importantly, take some time to collect your thoughts and organize your home, business, and fun activities.

Libra: Even in Virgo season, you can feel Libra’s misty air breeze. Libra, don’t you think it’s too early to feel that cool breeze? Tone it down a bit and breathe easy—the sun is still heating up humanity and bringing life force to the vegetation. Early frost makes people pick up the pace a bit to prepare for the upcoming harvest season. Libra, it’s time to formulate your structure for your establishment, and your commitment is needed to rise to the occasion. From September 5 around 4:07 p.m. until September 8, be true to yourself and the rest will follow. Even the resources and people will show up. Believe in yourself.

Scorpio: Well, information was revealed to you for a reason and a lesson to learn from others. As you progress in life and the path that you choose, you are learning what to do and not to do. There is one more surprise you didn’t see coming and that is the awakening from within, rocking you to sleep like a baby in a cradle, and taking you into your conscious realm of life. From September 8 around 1 a.m. until September 10 around 12:36 p.m., there’s no need to put up a fight—it’s all in the Divine’s way. “For many are called, but few are chosen.”—Matthew 22:14.

Sagittarius: What’s a heavy assignment that a Bosslady/Bossman can handle? This is a new voyage, one you haven’t explored, yet you did similar work on other projects. The concepts are different, yet the basics are the same. You have all the tools, resources, and, may I add, people in a position to provide the equipment you need to manifest the blueprint into a reality. From September 10 around 12:36 p.m. until September 13 around 1 a.m., this is God’s work you are doing, because it’s the God in you that sees the vision to make a reality. All you need to do is apply the footwork.

Like this: Like Loading...