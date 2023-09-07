Last Sunday afternoon, masterful Brooklyn designer Moshood kicked off the Labor Day weekend celebrations with a festive carnival street fashion show in Marcy Plaza at Fulton Street and Marcy Avenue. With the West Indian Day Parade hitting on Monday, Brooklyn was certainly one of the holiday weekend hot spots.

With a Caribbean Carnival fashion theme, Moshood’s well-attended celebration was simply spectacular and fashions were bold, opulent, vibrant, and colorful. The looks were a fabulous mix of African chic and timeless elegance with modern modes. Fashion coordinator Michael Williams, a top accessories designer, jazzed-up Moshood’s designs with sharp accessories, including spiked heels and jewelry. Williams specializes in belts and has created belts for Stevie Wonder and other top entertainers.

Colors were vibrant, and styles were bold and sexy. Moshood works wonders with color-blocking techniques, prints, and popular designs. His multi-hued striped strapless dress could take you anywhere—from morning to night.

The music pumped up the volume at the spot, featuring a live, electrifying steel drum performance by DoMoJOAT Steel Band Drummers, Corner Stone Band, and Dale Charles BedStuy “Gateway” BID. The rocking runway music was provided by DJ Barry Blends. But Moshood’s African-inspired fashion collection was the star of the show, featuring exceptional models who strutted their stuff.

The 24 designs, shown on 10 models, came from Moshood’s store at 1360 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (at the entrance of Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza).

“Make yourself at home,” greeted Moshood, upon my arrival at his shop before the show. “Have a seat in the queen’s chair, created in Africa.” He was very kind, and quite a gentleman.

Moshood’s marvelous boutique is filled with a variety of elegant looks, from multi-color, elastic-waisted long pants, traditional dashikis, beautiful caftans, skirts, and long sheaths, to men’s clothing and accessories. His favorite fabrics are silks, cotton, linen, and poly-cotton blends. Merchandise is creatively displayed in showcases, and hung on racks and on mannequins. They offer custom designs and outfits for a complete wedding party.

The name “Moshood” has become synonymous with a style that personifies the “spirit” of African pride. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Moshood arrived in New York to make his mark in the early 1980s. After years of tireless effort and hard work, he opened his boutique in Brooklyn. I recall that he also had a shop in Harlem, right off W. 135th Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd., but then moved back to Brooklyn.

His timeless pieces bring together the traditional ingenuity of African tailoring and influence of western flavor. His fluid and elegant designs have been embraced from New York City’s Harlem to Soweto and Lagos, Bahia, London, Tokyo; Kingston, Jamaica; and beyond. Through his fashion designs, Moshood’s message to everyone is “ to love and respect one another.”

